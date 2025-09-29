Colts Risers and Fallers in Heartbreaking Loss to Rams
The Indianapolis Colts are no longer among the undefeated ranks after dropping a close 27-20 game to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for their Week 4 slate.
While it was a loss for Indy, it wasn't necessarily because of the Rams, but more because the Colts got in their own way, catapulting them to their first loss of 2025.
With a loss that can provide many lessons for Indy, it's time to look into the risers and fallers from a big-time drop when the Colts had a victory resting firmly in their grasp.
Riser | Laiatu Latu
Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu played his best game of the season in the losing effort against the Rams. Latu was consistent in applying pressure to Matthew Stafford and led the way in that regard on the day with nine.
Latu also logged his first sack of the 2025 season and looked closer to the 15th-overall selection the Colts took last year, especially through his team-best Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 90.2. We'll see if Latu can build off a great showing.
Faller | Run Defense
The Rams did whatever they wanted on the ground with Kyren Williams against the Colts. While the team logged a total of 102 rushing yards on 26 carries, Blake Corum (nine carries for 21 yards) and Stafford (four carries for four yards) greatly dropped the team average.
As for Williams, he dominated as a running back and blocker. As a running back, he logged 77 rushing yards on 13 carries for an average of 5.9 per tote. As a blocker, he was fantastic, stopping Latu and Samson Ebukam in their tracks. Indy must find their rhythm against opposing ground attacks or risk this being a weekly issue.
Riser | Nick Cross
Colts safety Nick Cross was flying all over the field against the Rams. While Cross did have a defensive lapse that led to a Davante Adams touchdown before halftime, he was a big asset overall for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Cross notched a team-best 14 tackles. He also tacked on a half-sack and a QB hit. Cross is a legitimate player for the defense and was also the best on the team in overall tackle grade with 86.2. Cross looked like a defensive leader against the Rams, which Anarumo will take all day.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Faller | Containing Puka Nacua
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is simply an unstoppable offensive weapon. Before this game, his best performance was against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he caught 11 passes for 112 receiving yards. Against the Colts, he was even better.
Nacua ate Indy's defensive coverage, catching a blistering 13 passes on 15 targets (86.6 percent efficiency) for 170 receiving yards and a touchdown. Nacua is the best WR in the league, but it's still unacceptable that Indy allowed him to secure 13 of Stafford's 29 completions (44.8 percent) for his best game of the year.
Riser | Tyler Warren
Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren continues to look like a veteran despite entering his fourth career game against the Rams on Sunday. While the team took an L, Warren showed that he's a serious focal point for Shane Steichen's offense.
Not only did Warren secure five more passes for 70 receiving yards, but he also lined up in the backfield on the goal line to score his first career touchdown as a fullback.
Warren looks fantastic in year one, and it doesn't appear like he's slowing down, Indy will need all of him to bounce back next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Faller | Adonai Mitchell
Colts second-year wideout Adonai Mitchell led the team in receiving yards with 96, with 75 of those coming off a brilliant, contested catch, followed by a spin and clear run to the end zone for arguably one of the most impressive plays of the year. However, it was for absolutely nothing.
Mitchell would try to celebrate too soon, only to lose control of the football, forcing a touchback.
If this wasn't painful enough for Mitchell, he was also called for a holding penalty on a would-be touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor.
Mitchell is young and incredibly gifted, but this was a horrendous game in terms of discipline and fundamentals for an NFL player. Expect the Colts' offensive staff to do what they can to get him back on track for Week 5, especially if Alec Pierce doesn't clear the concussion protocol.