Colts' Jonathan Taylor Surpasses Hall-of-Famer | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) were on the ropes Sunday, trailing by a touchdown and having just thrown an interception before they took one last crack at the New England Patriots (3-10) with five-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game. They got every last bit out of the ensuing 19-play drive that culminated in a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion.
The Colts were the better team on paper entering the game (and on the scoreboard after it), but it took near perfection on offense, defense, and special teams in the final eight minutes of the game to come back and pull out the victory, and they did just that.
The 25-24 outcome was the Colts' first win in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium since Week 9 of 2006, when Peyton Manning found Marvin Harrison for nearly 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 27-20 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.
The "Crunching Numbers" series is reserved weekly for acknowledging milestones and achievements reached by the Colts and their individual players after each game. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications, unless listed otherwise.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 109 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 96 yards
- Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 42 yards
- Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 12
- Sacks: LB Zaire Franklin | 1.5
- Takeaways: FS Julian Blackmon | 1 interception
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 1-of-1 field goals (100%), 2-of-2 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 2 punts, 50.0-yard average
- Returns: Anthony Gould | 1 punt return, 3.0-yard avg.; Tyler Goodson | 2 kickoff returns, 24.5-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- The Colts took zero sacks for the second consecutive week, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.
- The Colts converted a single-game season-high three fourth downs (100%).
Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 12-of-24 passing (50%) for 109 yards (4.5 YPA), 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, with a 55.7 passer rating. He also ran the ball 9 times for 48 yards (5.3 avg.), 1 touchdown, and a two-point conversion.
- He ranks tied for third in the NFL with three games this season with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
Running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 25 times for 96 yards (3.8 avg.). He also caught 1-of-1 targets for 7 yards (7.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
- He joined Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James, and Lenny Moore as the only players in franchise history with at least 50 touchdowns in their first five seasons.
- Taylor passed Faulk (5,320) for the third-most rushing yards in franchise history and for the second-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first five seasons.
DEFENSE
- The Colts defense had 2 sacks on their first drive, which is their first time doing such since Week 4 of 2018 vs. the Houston Texans.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 7 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 QB hit.
- He passed Chad Bratzke (37.0) for the fifth-most career sacks in franchise history.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 12 tackles (1 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass breakup.
- He is the first Colts player to register 10 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble in a single game since Shaquille Leonard in Week 17 of 2020 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Linebacker E.J. Speed had 9 tackles (1 for loss) and 1 pass breakup.
- He has 18 consecutive games with at least 6 tackles, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
Safety Nick Cross had 9 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 QB hit.
- It was his first career sack.
