Colts WR Reacts to Controversial QB Competition
The Indianapolis Colts made some waves in their quarterback room this offseason when injecting a bit of competition into the mix ahead of the motions of next season with their signing of Daniel Jones to a one-year deal.
Following the up-and-down season of Anthony Richardson in his second year pro, the Colts opted to reinforce the position group with Jones as a potential option to start, depending on how camp and preseason motions unfold.
The setting makes for a compelling situation in Indianapolis' offense for the months ahead of next season. But, amid the uncertainty, it seems some pass catchers on the roster are pumped to get the next year rolling with both guys in the fold.
Most recently, wide receiver Josh Downs dished his thoughts on the Colts' quarterback battle on the horizon for next season.
"I've been talking to Anthony [Richardson] a lot," Downs said. "I actually heard he's looked really good... I'm excited to see him next week. That's my dog. Good competition ahead with him and Daniel Jones.
Downs, who entered the league alongside Richardson in the same 2023 draft, has gotten close with his signal-caller through his first two years in the league. However, it's not to say he doesn't have familiarity with Jones either.
"I've met Daniel [Jones]," Downs continued. "Good dude. Got a lot of mutual friends with him. I've got some friends on the Giants. Two extremely talented quarterbacks. Whoever wins it, they earned it, but I'm excited. I came in with Anthony, so I've got a good friendship with him... I've heard [Daniel's] a great dude from a lot of people. I'm excited."
Downs emerges with a potential major role for the Colts' offense for the 2025 season. He's proven to have the skillset and versatility to command a high chunk of Indianapolis' target share when on the field as an ideal slot option, and has shown out in his opportunities through his first two years pro.
Last season, the Colts wideout finished 14 games totaling 803 yards on 72 receptions, also logging five touchdowns in the process.
If Indianapolis can get its situation under center right, the stage is set for Downs to lead this team in receiving yards and catches as one of the top slot options in the league. Yet it's largely dependent on how well Richardson or Jones can capitalize on their opportunity ahead of a critical 2025 campaign for their respective careers.
Regardless, it's clear Downs is bought into what the Colts offense could put together next season, and has confidence with what both of his guys behind the center bring to the table.
Time will tell who ends up taking those reins to the offense, but whoever it may be will have a dangerous option in the passing game with Downs in the mix.