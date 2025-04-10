Biggest 'Burning Question' for Colts Revealed
Anthony Richardson's career hangs in the balance ahead of the 2025 season. After two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, it's apparent that things haven't panned out thus far the way the franchise envisioned when they took him fourth overall in 2023.
However, Richardson has the tools to make a massive impact, but now he must beat out veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones for the position after he was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal with $3.7 million in incentives.
Now, it's all on Richardson to make it happen as the starting quarterback, or his future may be over as soon as his third campaign. NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha believes that Richardson's standing as a starter is the biggest burning question for Indianapolis.
Chadiha had this to say.
"It doesn’t look great for him. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal to compete with Richardson for the starting job next season. Colts GM Chris Ballard said the competition will make everybody better, which seems like another way of saying his third-year quarterback had better step up."
While the Colts have voiced their faith in Richardson's abilities, his injuries, bad passing, and 2024 season can't be denied. It's been stated too often, but for factual purposes, below are his passing statistics from the 2024 season:
-126/264 completions
-1,814 passing yards
-Eight touchdown passes
-12 interceptions
-47.7 completion percentage
While Richardson was a solid rushing quarterback, Shane Steichen's offense can't be exclusively running. Richardson only played four games in his rookie season, but ironically looked better as a pure quarterback than year two.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This might be due to enough tape available for teams to research his weaknesses, but even in 2023, he wasn't accurate, still dipping below 60 percent (59.5). Richardson also tossed only three touchdowns and coughed up the football three times.
Chadiha continued.
"Richardson missed 13 games with injuries as a rookie and then was benched in Weeks 9 and 10 of last season. His career completion percentage sits at 50.6 percent. He also has thrown 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 15 total NFL games," wrote Chadiha. "This is why Jones, who fell to third on the Giants' depth chart before being released by New York last season, is considered a real option for Indianapolis. If Jones can just be steady, that could be enough to keep Richardson on the bench for good."
Jones hasn't been that great for far longer than Richardson. However, Jones is further along as a starter than Richardson, which doesn't bode well for the former Florida Gator quarterback. Jones' career statistics aren't impressive, but he was also sacked a whopping 208 times in 70 games, equating to nearly three times per contest.
Here are Jones' career marks through six seasons and 69 starts under center.
-1,437/2,241 completions
-14,582 passing yards
-70 touchdowns
-47 interceptions
-64.1 completion percentage
Jones wasn't surrounded by much talent with the New York Giants outside of superb running back Saquon Barkley, especially up front. Now, Jones has the most talent he's ever seen as a quarterback, with a solid offensive line, Jonathan Taylor in the backfield and a talented receiving corps led by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
If Jones can beat out Richardson at quarterback, it will be a massive blow to the Indianapolis franchise and Chris Ballard's tenure. Richardson must step it up or possibly risk losing his standing with the Colts.
Richardson is easily the biggest question mark for Indianapolis heading into 2025. There are still massive expectations for the athletic talent to ascend as a leader, but so far, it's been a rough trip.
It will be one of the prominent storylines to watch as Richardson battles Jones and the future of the current Colts setup fights for playoff, and possibly divisional, success in Ballard's ninth season as general manager.
Recommended Articles