Justin Herbert Gives Immense Credit to Colts' Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into what will be a tough matchup with the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers. Last week, Indianapolis moved to 5-1 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, but this will be a more difficult test for Shane Steichen's crew.
Speaking of Steichen and the Chargers, the head coach spent the 2020 season with quarterback Justin Herbert as the offensive coordinator during his rookie season. Steichen has coached the likes of Herbert, Philip Rivers, Jalen Hurts, and now Daniel Jones, and it's not far-fetched to say that the QB guru helped Herbert get things lined up for success early.
Herbert recently talked about Steichen and had nothing but excellent things to say about the Colts leader.
Herbert had this to say about Steichen and his brief time with the dynamic offensive mind: "It was really fun with him. He's so smart and such a great coach, leader, friend. There's no surprise why they're doing so well.
He's such a great coach. Definitely enjoyed our time with him. I learned a lot from him, wish I had more time to learn from him-how smart he was. But I wish him nothing but the best."
Herbert achieved Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 under Steichen's leadership and tutelage. That year, Herbert put up 4,336 passing yards, 36 all-purpose TDs (31 passing, five rushing), and just 10 interceptions thrown.
Herbert concluded by saying, "I knew he was really good and I didn't know how the whole process worked. But I knew he was really talented and that he was going to get another shot. And I'm not surprised that he's had so much success since then."
Herbert's early success wasn't just due to Steichen, as the former sixth-overall pick has been a top-tier quarterback since hopping into the starting role for Los Angeles. But it never hurts for a rookie to learn from a coach like Steichen.
Steichen has applied his knowledge and coaching skills to the quarterback position, and it has paid off in spades for the Colts. Steichen's first two seasons weren't bad, but rocky.
The team drafted Anthony Richardson Sr. with the fourth-overall selection to pair with Steichen's explosive offense. However, Richardson failed to live up to expectations or stay healthy. Indianapolis had to turn to its backups, Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco, for a large part of Steichen's first two years.
After that, the team felt that Richardson desperately needed competition, so Jones was signed to a one-year deal without many expecting much of a battle. However, not only did Jones run away with the starting position, but he's become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through six weeks.
Jones' time with the New York Giants painted a picture that he'd be a career journeyman or backup quarterback, but it's beginning to look like the Giants simply had no idea how to help the former Duke Blue Devil. Jones could succeed the whole time, and Steichen has helped him tap into that promise.
Jones has 129/180 passes completed for a percentage of 71.7, 1,502 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns (eight passing, four rushing), and a mere three interceptions. Jones is on the path to his first career Pro Bowl, as well as potentially winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Jones will face off against Herbert at SoFi Stadium this Sunday in what is likely to be a photo finish-type of tilt. Jones has a big test ahead when he battles Jim Harbaugh's squad, but he has the capabilities and skills to obtain the victory on the road.
We'll see how things play out in a great joust between coaches and quarterbacks when the Colts collide with the Chargers at 4:05 EST on Sunday.