5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts will face a tough test when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers.

Drake Wally

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts moved to 5-1 on the year after a close, but entertaining contest against the Arizona Cardinals. However, now the Colts will face Justin Herbert, not Jacoby Brissett, at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.

Indianapolis has all the momentum heading into this road game, but the Los Angeles Chargers are disciplined, tough, and determined to stave off the red-hot Colts. Expect a great game when Shane Steichen faces off against Jim Harbaugh.

For the Colts, here are the five keys that must be accounted for if they want to win against a high-level Chargers squad in Week 7.

Attack LA's Offensive Tackles

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (white shirt) looks on during a warmup.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) walks onto the field Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers have sustained big-time injuries to their offensive tackles. Starters Joe Alt (ankle), Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon - out for season), and now their backup right tackle, Trey Pipkins (knee), have all sustained significant injuries.

Due to this, Herbert is tied with Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans for the most pressures absorbed (92). This means that names like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis has a massive opportunity to overwhelm Herbert and force erratic play from the pocket.

Overcome Cornerback Injuries

Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (blue and white jersey) knocks away a pass.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (38) takes down Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) as he misses a pass in the end zone Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' cornerback position has sustained an incredible amount of adversity through just six games. Before or early in the season, Indianapolis lost Justin Walley (ACL - out for season) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring - injured reserve) to injury. Following this, Kenny Moore II (Achilles) and Charvarius Ward (concussion) experienced setbacks.

Last week, despite nearly no depth, Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, and Chris Lammons helped the defense get the victory. But that was the Cardinals post Marvin Harrison Jr.'s concussion. If Moore and/or Ward can't play, those names must stop the three-headed monster of wideouts Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Ladd McConkey. That will truly show if Indy's backups can handle the starting light.

Heavily Involve Tyler Warren

Colts tight end Tyler Warren (blue and white uniform) runs with the football after securing a catch.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers' linebackers have underwhelmed this season in pass coverage. The lowest prominent Pro Football Focus cover grade from the group is Troy Dye (47.9), with the highest being Daiyan Henley (53.7). This lack of coverage efficiency points to one man for the Colts: Tyler Warren.

Warren is only a rookie but has already emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Warren has secured five or more catches in half of his games and hasn't dipped under three, so the former Nittany Lion has a massive advantage in this one. Even if corners and safeties drape over him in coverage, he still has the upper hand. Expect to see a lot of 84 in the offense.

Matt Goncalves vs Teair Tart

Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (light blue uniform) gets after Denver quarterback Bo Nix.
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images

Against the Cardinals, right guard Matt Goncalves had a brutal game in pass protection. Per Pro Football Focus, he had a horrific protection grade of 6.8. Goncalves also allowed five pressures and four hits to Daniel Jones. Now, Goncalves will face up against the monstrous Teair Tart.

Tart isn't a household name, but his on-field play speaks for itself. Tart has two tackles for loss, eight QB pressures, and a solid 75.3 pass-rushing mark on the season. Tart is far more deadly against the run, which Goncalves excelled at, but if the former third-rounder can't stop Tart, it will cause a multitude of issues in the run and pass game for Steichen's offense.

Unleash Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (blue and white jersey) runs over a defensive player going for the tackle.
Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) avoids a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) during the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor is an every-week threat, but against the Chargers, it's especially true. Los Angeles is potent against passing attacks, ranking seventh in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,062) and sacks (16). However, they're vulnerable against the run, ranking 22nd in rushing yards allowed (745).

Indianapolis has the best running back in the league, and while Taylor averages 19.17 rushes and 3.33 catches per game, the Colts should give him even more opportunities against the Chargers. Taylor has looked every bit like the Offensive Player of the Year and will push to stay that way in Week 7.

Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.

