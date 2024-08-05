Are Colts on Verge of Landing All-Pro Safety?
NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has revealed that free safety and former second-team All-Pro and 2023 Pro Bowl safety, Justin Simmons, could sign with an AFC South team as early as this week.
Allbright said on X:
"He's had over a dozen offers. Lol. Just looking for the right situation. Probably signs this week, afc south."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
For the Indianapolis Colts, it might be time to strike the deal for the two-time Pro Bowler. While Simmons is 30, he's still coming off a Pro Bowl 2023 season with the Denver Broncos where he secured 70 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. Given how unstable the Colts' free safety situation is with Nick Cross, Simmons can steady the ship and remove this issue from Gus Bradley's plate.
Also, Julian Blackmon, who dominated as a strong safety in 2023, won't have to keep switching back and forth during training camp. Instead, Simmons can lock in the free safety position while Cross backs him up. This gives the best situation to both safety spots and allows Blackmon to continue to shine.
Also, Quandre Diggs just signed a cheap one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans. This means that, while it will be more expensive, Simmons still won't cost much to sign. Indianapolis has over $25 million available in cap space, so this acquisition of Simmons makes way too much sense and prevents him from going to a division rival like Diggs did. We'll see what happens in the upcoming week and if Allbright's crystal ball is correct.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.