Colts Steichen Praises Julian Blackmon, 'Phenomenal' in Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts are amidst their 2024 training camp with plenty of storylines and players making their presence felt at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. Some names that have already showcased great camps are quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Josh Downs, and rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu. But, one of the biggest contributors to Indy's team has quietly had a fantastic training camp after logging a career campaign in 2023. That contributor is strong safety and four-year veteran, Julian Blackmon.
Blackmon was a free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 season. However, after testing the market and finding it dry, Indianapolis re-signed Blackmon to a one-year, $3.7 million (Over The Cap). After tallying 88 tackles (five for loss), eight passes defended, and four interceptions (led the team) in 2023, Blackmon is picking up right where he left off. Head coach Shane Steichen has taken notice.
When asked about how he felt Blackmon's 2024 camp was progressing, Steichen said: “It's been phenomenal so far. I mean he's making plays left and right. He's all over the field. The communication on the backend with him and the other guys has been tremendous. We’ve just got to keep that going.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Blackmon was originally a free safety and handled more coverage duties. However, after transitioning over to strong safety for the 2023 season, Blackmon seemed to hit higher gear and played more efficiently in his new role.
Next, Steichen was asked about Blackmon making key defensive stops on deep passes in practice, implying that he was back in the free safety role. Here's what the head coach said: “Yeah, he's in there. I mean he was back there I think on that one at free. I’ve got to go back and look at the tape. But obviously, he was the deep-middle safety on that one. So, he made a heck of a play today.”
Blackmon played solid coverage last year, concluding with a Pro Football Focus metric of 72.6 on 545 coverage snaps. However, Blackmon needs to stay in one position, and that is at strong safety. While Blackmon has played free safety well in his career with the Colts, it's clear he's a better fit and is more comfortable with the strong position. Teammate Nick Cross is not separating himself enough from Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr. at free safety. Due to this, Blackmon seems to be getting some reps there.
Lastly, Steichen was asked about the possibility of Blackmon moving back and forth from strong and free safety throughout the season. Here's what the second-year head coach replied with: “Yeah, I mean we're looking at all those guys. I mean, there's competition on the backend obviously. We're working through that right now, but he's playing very well.” Going back to the point above, Steichen is likely referring to Cross and the players behind him at free safety.
Currently, Indy sits ninth in the NFL in available cap space ($25.9 million). It's never a bad thing to save money and make sure the pillars of an NFL franchise are retained, first. However, Chris Ballard has done just that with Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Zaire Franklin. All of the aforementioned players received new deals or extensions in the 2024 off-season, and nearly $26 million remains in cap space, yet still no free safety has been signed to help Gus Bradley's defensive secondary.
Will Indianapolis finally sign Quandre Diggs or Justin Simmons? After hearing how coach Steichen broke down the situation, it seems that free safety is still a wide-open competition with no clear front-runner. Without some additional help, it might not change, and the ambiguity of Indy's safety corps will grow as the 2024 regular season gets closer to kick-off.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.