3 Veteran Safeties Colts Must Consider Signing
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of depth at crucial positions on their roster for 2024. While the season-ending injury of defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles tear) is a tough pill to swallow, Indy has an otherwise solid squad brimming with skills and talent. However, the safety position is in limbo during training camp.
Nick Cross is entering year three and hasn't taken off as a trusted starting free safety. On the other side, Julian Blackmon has been taking reps at the free safety position during camp practice due to his great performances. This raises eyebrows because Blackmon had a fantastic 2023 season after converting to the strong safety position. It also says that Indy may not entirely trust Cross as a starter for the third consecutive year.
With this situation on the brain, Indy may need to think about signing a free agent safety. However, general manager Chris Ballard isn't usually the type to shell out a lot of money, even if Indianapolis sits at ninth in the NFL with $25.93 million (Over The Cap). So, if they do sign a safety, don't expect Justin Simmons or Quandre Diggs, as both will likely make the most of any available remaining option. Instead, here are three bargain safeties still available who can make an impact and help with the issues on Indy's roster while hardly making a dent in the cap.
Tashaun Gipson Sr.
12-year NFL veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. has accumulated quite a career of big plays and efficient performances.
- 173 games
- 684 tackles
- 33 interceptions
- 3 defensive touchdowns
- 68 passes defended
- 18 tackles for loss
Gipson will be 34 years old once the regular season begins, but still showed in 2023 he's got fuel left in the tank with the San Francisco 49ers top-level defense. Gipson started 16 games and snagged an interception, three passes defended, and 60 tackles.
The former Pro-Bowler also finished with Pro Football Focus grades of 73.6 overall defense, 79.5 run defense, and 73.5 coverage. It's understandable not to look Gipson's direction because of his age if he is regressing, but he seems just fine as a starter. If Indy wants to see if Cross is starting material, why not get Gipson on the cheap and make that a reality?
Keanu Neal
Former Pro Bowl safety for the Atlanta Falcons, Keanu Neal, has had a career marred by injuries and misfortune. After playing elite-level football for the Falcons and sustaining brutal 2018 and 2019 campaigns (four total games played), Neal found himself with the Dallas Cowboys (2021), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2023). While Neal isn't a Pro Bowl-level player anymore, he can still compete well with Cross if given a chance with Indianapolis and help organize the camp rotation also featuring, Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr.
As a Steelers strong safety in 2023, Neal finished with nine games, an interception, two passes defended, and 50 tackles. He also had 65.1 run defense and 59.6 overall grades. Neal did suffer a rib injury which limited his 2023 campaign, but he averaged an impressive 5.55 tackles per game and is still only 29 years old with solid run defense capabilities.
It's a risk signing Neal, but it would be a low-level veteran deal. If this were to happen, it would be low risk and high reward. Neal has displayed post-Falcons that if he's healthy, he can make a difference and compete with a safety like Cross. Keep an eye on Neal as a dark horse signing to mesh with Gus Bradley's defense.
Micah Hyde
Beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and continuing with the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Micah Hyde has carved out an impressive tenure in the league.
- 158 games
- 644 tackles
- 24 interceptions
- 1 defensive touchdown
- 66 passes defended
- 18 tackles for loss
Hyde is still competing at a high enough level to warrant consideration to be signed. Given the Colt's situation with Cross and the possible desire to give him more time to develop, Hyde is a perfect signing for a cheaper deal. He's also coming off a solid season with a 67.2 coverage grade and 54 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended in 14 games.
It seems that despite being in his mid-30s, Hyde can still ball. There's no shot at him securing a massive deal, so why not at least throw the veteran an offer? Hyde can potentially be a player to push and mentor Cross, who is still only 22 years old. Don't be shocked if Hyde is signed to a one-year deal worth potentially around $3-4 million.
The Bottom Line
While it's completely fair to assume guys like these who don't have a ring will be attracted to contending teams, there's also the variety that wants to compete for a starting job and show the NFL they aren't done just yet.
Indy wants to give Cross a chance and it's clear, even if it hurts. It's still a possibility that Simmons or Diggs are signed, but it isn't realistic how the franchise views Cross's future. Players like the trio mentioned make more sense to either get Cross over the hump to be a starter while still being involved or outright play like Rodney McLeod in 2022 while Cross learns. We'll see what happens as training camp continues.
