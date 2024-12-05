Colts' Kenny Moore II Nominated for Prestigious NFL Honor
Indianapolis Colts veteran cornerback and captain Kenny Moore II has been nominated as Indy's representative for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame defines the award as "an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field." Moore has been with the Colts since 2017 out of Valdosta State. So far in 2024, he's compiled 62 tackles (four for loss), five passes defended, one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Moore has been a staple of Indy's defense and exemplifies true leadership on and off the field. The former Pro Bowler has arguably been the top defensive player this year with tackle DeForest Buckner, notching Pro Football Focus grades of 80.3 overall, 73.0 run defense, and 79.4 coverage.
Moore joins an elite list to have a shot at the prestigious league honor for his generous work within the community and causes. As far as on the field, the Colts need Moore's help to finish up the 2024 season as strong as possible, with playoff hopes still alive.
