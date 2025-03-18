Colts Key Defensive Back Signing a 'Best Move'
Arguably the biggest move in free agency for the Indianapolis Colts was adding cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year, $54 million deal with $6 million in incentives. It's an expensive contract, but 100 percent worth it.
The Colts had an absent pass defense in 2024, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air, bad enough for 26th in the league. It's no knock on Jaylon Jones or Samuel Womack III covering the outside, it's that Ward is better than any Colts cornerback on the roster, and that includes the former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II.
Ward was highlighted on The 33rd Team's list of nine best free agency moves of the 2025 offseason. Ward finds himself prominently displayed as seventh. Here's what Ian Valentino had to say about the former San Francisco 49ers second-team All-Pro joining the Colts.
"Given the Colts' struggles finding a sustained impact corner over the last decade and having some faith that Ward still has plenty left in the tank as he turns 29 in May, this is a great fit," Valentino said. "The Colts will be able to be less reliant on zone coverages and have more of a playmaker on the unit while only guaranteeing 1.5 seasons' worth of money."
Indy's defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo told Ward that he'd be allowed to follow every team's number one overall receiver, which piqued interest.
Ward had a down season in 2024 by his standards, playing in 12 games and falling behind from his torrid Pro Bowl 2023. He'd tally 54 tackles, seven passes defended, and no turnovers forced. However, he dealt with a personal issue and has returned hungrier than ever.
To reference how good Ward was in 2023 with the 49ers, he led the NFL in passes defended with a fiery 23 and five interceptions with a 66-yard return for a touchdown. He also secured 56 of his 72 total tackles alone.
Ward immediately transforms the defensive backfield for the Colts and joins a full cornerback group with seven prominent players who can all make the 53-man squad. This puts Ward in a position to succeed and return to his lockdown ways of being a problem for opposing receivers.
It hasn't been since Vontae Davis and recently Stephon Gilmore (2022) that Indy has had a true CB1 that can take away a team's best weapon; this has changed with Ward's arrival. This is a signing that can pay dividends for the Colts if everything falls in line.
It's on Anarumo to put everyone in the best position to succeed, so Ward must adjust to a complex scheme. However, if he's been this successful for seven years in the NFL, it's assumed he'll have no problems flowing with the change.
