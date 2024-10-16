Colts Have New Key Injuries Ahead of Dolphins Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts had a lengthy injury report for Wednesday before their week seven home clash with the 2-3 Miami Dolphins.
While this list appears daunting, names like running back Jonathan Taylor and tackle Braden Smith aren't surprising. Taylor is still dealing with a high ankle injury, which tends to be lingering and takes time to recover. Even if Taylor suits up against the Dolphins it will likely be limited. As for Smith, his knee designation has been most of the 2024 season. Still, he's 6/6 on the season with starts.
Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and Josh Downs (toe) took a day off to get healthy from previous injuries. Center Ryan Kelly (calf) now has a new designation after a neck injury. Lastly, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), and cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) are new to the injury report when Indianapolis can't afford further setbacks to their defense. Their injuries will be something to monitor as the week progresses.
On the positive side of Wednesday's report, quarterback Anthony Richardson was a full participant after missing most of the last three games with an oblique injury. Richardson has had moments of greatness, but more inconsistency than anything this season. He'll look to have a breakout contest against Miami after showing encouraging progress through injury.
As for the Dolphins, they're far healthier at the early stages of week seven.
While the Dolphins don't have their star quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, they still have elite talent offensively. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can be the best pass-catching duo any given Sunday, along with a three-pronged RB attack with Jaylen Wright, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane. Indianapolis' defense must be ready to smother backup QB Tyler Huntley and Mike McDaniel's scheme.
As for Miami's defense, they rest at fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 285.4 and third in passing (159.6), so Shane Steichen's offense must run the ball effectively to assist pass-catchers like Pittman and Downs in the intermediate, as well as Alec Pierce in the deep game. We'll see if the Colts decide to utilize Tyler Goodson more out of the backfield, as he's been the more explosive back between him and Trey Sermon (didn't practice-knee).
The Colts are looking to defeat the Dolphins to move to 3-1 at home through seven games. However, Miami is coming off a victory and a much-needed bye week, so the Colts must be ready to defend home turf or risk falling under the .500 mark. We'll see how the injury report develops for the rest of the week.
