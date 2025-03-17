Colts Edge Rusher Top 10 in Key Metric
The Indianapolis Colts still have a solid edge group even once Dayo Odeyingbo left for the Chicago Bears. After the Vanderbilt alum's departure, it leaves Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis.
The focus here is Paye, who is overlooked league-wide and doesn't receive much credit outside of the Colts' organization. However, he's the most talented and consistent edge rusher on the roster.
The 33rd Team posted an interesting factoid on X, detailing the top 10 defenders at accelerating off the line of scrimmage. As far as fastest pass rush get-offs, Paye is tied with game wrecker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys at blistering 0.77 seconds.
Paye quietly led the Colts in sacks in 2024 with 8.0, but it's assumed that if DeForest Buckner played all 17 games (6.5 sacks in 12 games), he would have led the team in this metric. Regardless, Paye has back-to-back campaigns with eight-plus sacks (8.5 in 2023).
Paye is more of a run defender, as indicated by his 67.4 Pro Football Focus grade against the ground. Paye hasn't been able to apply the most quarterback pressures throughout his career but did finish third on the squad in 2024 with 37 behind Latu (38) and Odeyingbo (42).
Despite the lack of pressure and a higher sack number, Paye still hit opposing passers 12 times.
Paye's numbers aren't the most exciting, but he's a pillar on the edge and isn't moved by tackles or linemen easily. He also has a chance to blossom in Lou Anarumo's new scheme for Indianapolis. Given the implementation of surprises and change, Paye fits Anarumo's plans excellently.
Paye gets less attention than most NFL defenders who lead their team in sacks, but he is a stop troop who brings it every play and even gets into the opposing backfield, as he logged 10 tackles for loss, further strengthening his case for one of Indy's best run defenders.
The hope for Charlie Partridge and Anarumo is that Ebukam can come off his season-ending Achilles injury. Ebukam led Indianapolis in sacks the last time he saw the field with 9.5 in 2023 and applied consistent pressure on the quarterback. Tack on Latu in year two and Lewis as a rotational pass-rusher and there's a chance Paye can hit 10 sacks or more.
Paye's eight-plus sacks in 2023 and 2024 can't be overlooked, as that is still a solid number to achieve. It might not be 12, 13, or 15 sacks, but it's consistent and in some cases is all a coordinator like Anarumo needs to allow the rest of the defense to shine.
If the Colts add more edge depth through free agency or shoot high on a defender in the NFL draft, it can only help Paye's chances of having a career season. Ebukam's return will also help, and if Latu can take off in his sophomore campaign, the NFL might be talking more about Paye in the 2025 season.
