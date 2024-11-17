Colts' Key Player Will Start Against Jets
Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith had his 'questionable' tag lifted after previously being on the team's Friday injury report.
Smith was on the report for a personal matter but will start against the New York Jets. Against one of the NFL's most devastating defensive fronts, Smith's inclusion will be valued by Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. Per Pro Football Focus, Smith has struggled at times this year with pass-blocking (65.6) but looks good in the run (76.2). The Jets will enter this afternoon's contest with the third-most sacks in the league (32.0), so the Colts must be prepared for all-out war in the trenches.
While it's great news that the Colts get Smith, left tackle Bernhard Raimann will miss the contest due to a knee injury. This means rookie third-rounder Matt Goncalves will etch another start to build valuable experience early in his career for Indianapolis. However, expect the rookie to see Will McDonald IV (8.0 sacks) and Michael Clemons (4.5 sacks) a lot to test if he can handle the relentless pass rush to Richardson.
The Colts are in 'must-win' mode to make the playoffs. Sitting at 4-6 isn't ideal, neither is riding a three-game losing streak only to head to New York and restart your young quarterback, but here Indy is. We'll see what Shane Steichen decides to do with Richardson and his offense against a difficult Jets defense at MetLife Stadium.
