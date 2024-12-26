5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Giants
The Indianapolis Colts got a much-needed win in Week 16 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans to improve to 7-8. The Colts must focus on defeating the struggling New York Giants (2-13) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon following the home victory.
With a cross-conference matchup on tap, it's time to discuss the five keys to Indianapolis getting their second-straight win to keep their postseason goals active.
Contain Brian Burns
Simply put, the Giants aren't a good football team and have gone through the wringer in 2024. However, there are still playmakers and great talents on the roster, and defensive edge Brian Burns sticks out. With superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (elbow) on injured reserve, Burns should be the top priority for Shane Steichen's offense.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson has avoided sacks well this year, but Burns has eight and keeps a constant motor, adding 60 tackles (14 for loss - leads Giants), two fumbles forced, and eight passes defended. Burns must be dealt with, so expect Bernhard Raimann and Matt Goncalves to have their hands full protecting Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor from the former two-time Pro Bowler.
Continue Forcing Turnovers
The Colts defense is 1-1 in their last two contests against the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. However, they've forced six total turnovers (three in each game), with cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Samuel Womack III with two apiece; given how the Giants offense is the worst in the NFL in yards tallied per game as a squad with 292.3, Indianapolis might get chances.
Journeyman quarterback Drew Lock is slated to start against the Colts, and this would give Gus Bradley's defense an immediate advantage. Lock has struggled with four interceptions thrown in three starts to just a single touchdown. He's also fumbled four times and completed only 52.7% of his passes. The Colts have another great opportunity to get one, or more turnovers at MetLife Stadium.
Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson
Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is the clear-cut best pass-catcher on the team. Despite being questionable with a toe injury, Nabers will press to play against Indianapolis' secondary. The former LSU Tiger has 97 catches on 154 targets for 969 receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, Nabers isn't the only threat at wide receiver.
Fellow pass-catcher Wan'Dale Robinson has had a solid year despite the team being brutally bad. Robinson has 78 catches on 123 targets for 585 receiving yards and two scores. The Giants must also run the ball with Tyrone Tracy Jr. to be effective, but these two wide receivers dictate if any pulse will emit from New York's offense.
Turnover-Free Game from Anthony Richardson
Colts quarterback Richardson won against the Titans despite not having to throw the ball much (7/11 completions for 131 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.) However, while Richardson was more accurate on his limited attempts, the turnover trend continued against Tennessee.
Richardson has five interceptions thrown in his last three games, which can't continue even if the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars are the final teams on Indy's schedule. Richardson has improved since his benching but also has an ugly 12 interceptions and nine fumbles on the year, we'll see if he can be clean when operating once Sunday's battle concludes.
Better Late Game Defense
The game looked over after running back Taylor scored his third rushing touchdown against the Titans to go up 38-7 in the third quarter. However, the Titans attacked Bradley's ultra-conservative approach to coverage late in the game. While it makes sense to ease up with a 31-point lead, the Colts almost sullied the process, only winning by eight.
Yes, Bradley's defense has shined at times this year. Yes, he's a veteran who can sometimes be savvy. There are limited excuses for nearly allowing a hapless Titans offense led by Mason Rudolph and limited firepower to claw back into the game; almost tying it after leading by 31 with less than two quarters remaining. This trend can't continue or risk a contest to conclude 2024 where the Colts don't pull it out and allow a massive comeback due to Bradley's scheme.
