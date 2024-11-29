5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts are a mediocre 5-7 ahead of their road clash with the New England Patriots (3-9) for week 13. With plenty on the line for Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, and Shane Steichen, it's time to discuss the keys to defeating Jerod Mayo's troops at Foxborough to keep thin playoff hopes alive.
Stop Rhamondre Stevenson
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a bruising-style runner who isn't afraid to deal damage to would-be tacklers. However, his 2024 isn't going ideally, averaging a mere 3.7 yards per carry on 162 attempts for 598 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. Along with Stevenson is Antonio Gibson, the more explosive runner with 311 rushing yards on 72 carries for a 4.3 average. Both have also been a factor in the passing game, with Stevenson leading the way on 28 catches for 112 receiving yards and another touchdown (7 all-purpose).
While New England's offense is 21st in rushing yards per game (112.8), Indianapolis can't take them lightly. While the Colts' defensive front is always key, linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin must play the run better than sub-par to help Gus Bradley's cause. The recipe for the defense to get an edge must be putting as much responsibility on rookie Drake Maye as possible; that happens by halting Stevenson from making a consistent impact.
Big Game from DTs
Colts' defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart have a unique opportunity to dominate New England's pass and run schemes. The Patriots have the league's worst overall offense (280.0 yards per game) and don't have the most stable interior offensive line. This equation paints a clear path to victory for this defensive tackle duo.
Maye has been under fire from opposing defenses and, as mentioned before, Stevenson and the ground game aren't impressive, which gives the clear-cut advantage to the Indianapolis defensive front. It all starts and ends in the trenches, and if Buckner and Stewart can dominate consistently, the Colts will likely control the flow of the contest.
Kenny Moore II vs Demario Douglas
While the Patriots pass-catchers are led by veteran tight end Hunter Henry (51 catches, 535 yards), wide receiver Demario Douglas is the quick-win talent that will be blanketed plenty by Kenny Moore II. Douglas has tallied up 48 catches for 477 receiving yards and 2 TDs through 2024. While those are eye-popping numbers, Douglas is the top wide receiver for Maye to look for, meaning Moore's success is integral to Indy's.
Moore has played fantastically this season and remains a constant for Gus Bradley's defense. On the year Moore has 60 tackles (4 for loss), 5 passes defended, 1 interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, he's also tacked on Pro Football Focus defensive grades of 78.3 overall, 77.9 coverage, and 70.1 run defense. Look for Moore to be a rock for Indy's stop troops while covering New England's best wide receiver.
Jonathan Taylor Must Bounce Back
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the team's top offensive weapon but has back-to-back dud performances against the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, tallying just 92 rushing yards on 35 carries (2.6 average). This type of low-level stretch is uncharacteristic of a running back the caliber of Taylor. The good news is he has a solid chance to have a big game against the Patriots.
While New England isn't the worst defense, they're below average against opposing ground attacks, averaging 123.1 rushing yards per game. If the Colts' offensive line can regain momentum and confidence after falling apart against the Lions, Taylor can see the ball plenty to help Steichen's offense progress. The Colts' offense relies on Taylor's efficiency, and the former Wisconsin Badger doesn't want to notch a third-straight bad outing.
Give Alec Pierce Chances for Explosive Plays
Patriots' Christian Gonzalez is the top cornerback, boasting a PFF coverage mark of 70.1 and an overall grade of 69.0. The second-year defender will see a lot of Colts' top wideout Michael Pittman Jr., opening up a possible big game for Alec Pierce. While AD Mitchell sticks out as a potential go-to candidate given Josh Downs' shoulder injury likely keeping him out, Pierce is the big play waiting to happen every time he's targeted.
While Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones are decent cornerbacks for New England, Pierce can take advantage of almost anyone in the secondary when he's one-on-one. With this matchup on tap, look for Richardson to give Pierce multiple opportunities to break New England's secondary with explosive plays, opening up the rest of the offensive gameplan for the Colts.
