5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) are heading into a pivotal matchup with their AFC South foe Tennessee Titans (3-11). While it might seem like Indy doesn't have much to play for after a gut-wrenching, playoff-crushing loss to the Denver Broncos, there is a lot at stake to finish 2024, starting with the Titans.
Here are the most important keys to victory for Shane Steichen's squad if they don't want to start a mini-losing streak for their final stretch of the regular season.
Don't Let Pollard Have Repeat Performance
Titans running back Tony Pollard has been the engine for the league's 27th-ranked offense (301 yards per game). The veteran ball-carrier has 230 carries for 982 rushing yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns on the ground. He's also caught 39 passes for 233 receiving yards (6.0 average).
Pollard is far better than his numbers indicate, operating behind a below-average offensive line and creating plays that aren't there. Against Indy in Week five, he tallied up 93 rushing yards on 17 attempts (5.5 average) and a 23-yard touchdown. If the Colts want to keep the Titans as underdogs, the defense must tackle well and keep Pollard's impact to a minimum.
Josh Downs
Colts' wide receiver Josh Downs returned last week against the Broncos after a shoulder injury sidelined him multiple games. However, he didn't fare well, catching 3/8 targets for 32 receiving yards. However, Anthony Richardson needs Downs to get quick-wins and separation against Tennessee.
Titan's slot cornerback Roger McCreary has practiced in full this week, so expect Downs to see plenty of the defender. McCreary has been solid, posting Pro Football Focus marks of 65.6 overall and 65.3 coverage, so Downs must fight to get open. It will be integral to Indy's offensive success that he does.
Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye
The Titans' offensive line isn't good at protecting their quarterbacks, and it shows with 46 sacks allowed through 14 games (tied-fifth). Switching from the more athletic and mobile Will Levis to Mason Rudolph creates a unique opportunity for Indy's pass-rush. While Rudolph gets rid of the ball quicker, he's also easier to pressure and sack.
Enter the Colts' prominent defensive ends Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye.
The Colts only logged a single-team sack against the Broncos (DeForest Buckner), so expect a better performance from the defensive front. Eyes should be on defensive ends Paye and Latu, who rank second (six) and third (four) on the team in sacks throughout 2024. Given Tennessee's offensive line struggles, Indy might have a nice supply of sacks, with Paye and Latu having a chance to feast.
Jonathan Taylor Must Bounce Back
Due to one fateful play, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's contest against the Broncos was a dud. After breaking loose a 40-yard run for a touchdown, it was revealed that Taylor dropped the ball to cause a touchback right before celebrating, thus removing the six points.
Taylor must have a respectable game against the Titans after such a baffling gaffe.
The Titans have a tough run defense (12th - 115.2 rushing yards per game), featuring stoppers like defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons so it won't be easy for Taylor. Also, linebackers Kenneth Murray and Harold Landry III play great football, so Taylor and the offensive line will have their hands full. Look for the former All-Pro runner to try and make up for a bad outing in Week 15.
Anthony Richardson Must Negate Turnovers
After a great finish to his bout with the New England Patriots, Colts quarterback Richardson took a big step back against the aggressive Broncos defense. The field general hit on 17/38 throws (44.7%) for 172 passing yards, no touchdowns, and two critical interceptions. This gives Richardson 11 interceptions and nine fumbles through 10 starts in 2024.
After the right side of Indy's offensive line collapsed, the chance to support Richardson has returned. The Titans rank 27th in the league in overall sacks (28), so Richardson will have plays where there's time to find targets. Tennessee has 16 team turnovers, and while that's not awful, it's not intimidating.
Richardson needs a better game to help build confidence so he can finish the three-game stretch of 2024 strong. We'll see if the former fourth-overall selection can put together a great performance, or risk falling to a lowly 6-9 and likely adding further questions instead of answers to the franchise.
