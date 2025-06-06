Colts RB Predicted to Be 'Sleeper Weapon' for Next Season
There might be one notable running back to keep an eye on in the Indianapolis Colts' backfield heading into the 2025 season, and no, it's not Jonathan Taylor.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently outlined a few notable names around the league who could emerge as major standouts with minicamps kicking off next week, where the Colts had one player in the mix dubbed as a potentially "explosive" weapon to take note of in Indianapolis' offense: running back Khalil Herbert.
"The Indianapolis Colts' offseason has been dominated by discussion surrounding the team's quarterbacks, with Anthony Richardson set to battle ex-New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones for the top job. Lost in the shuffle is Herbert, who could end up playing a pivotal role as insurance for the talented but well-worn Jonathan Taylor," Benjamin wrote. "Once the most explosive member of the Chicago Bears' backfield, Herbert's speed should show up in shorts and shells, positioning him for a sizable complementary workload after a quiet finish with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024."
Of course, Herbert, the Colts' one-year, $1.3 million signing in the backfield, likely won't be dethroning Taylor as this team's lead back and offensive generator, but he could act as an ideal second option behind their backfield star to add an extra dose of depth, speed, and playmaking.
During his last year of production for the Cincinnati Bengals, Herbert was limited in his production– only logging eight games played and a total of 28 carries, but he has proven in the past during his stint with the Chicago Bears that he is capable of a heavier workload (120+ carries for 600+ yards in both 2022 and 2023) and might even get a chance to return to those levels within a new situation in Indianapolis.
Especially in a run-heavy scheme like the Colts offense utilize, it opens the door for Herbert to expand his role further from his most recent stint in Cincinnati, one of the most pass-happy teams in the entire NFL. But, in a favorable scheme and one where he can establish himself as a worthy RB2, the landscape looks wildly different than seasons past for the 27-year-old.
Look for Herbert to be one to catch fire during the Colts' mandatory minicamps arriving next week, and if so, that could be the spark he needs to get a major bounceback campaign going for 2025.
