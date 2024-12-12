Colts' Rookie Has Impressed Coaches with One Massive Improvement
Looking back at this offseason's draft, the Indianapolis Colts made an interesting first-round selection of UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at 15th overall, which effectively took the first defensive player in the class off the board for a heavily offensive-focused group of prospects.
So far, through 12 appearances, Latu has taken care of his business and has started to come onto the scene as the season has progressed-- posting four sacks, 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.
Latu has also begun to make a strong impression on his coaching staff in recent weeks, especially with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Ahead of the Colts' upcoming contest vs. the Denver Broncos, Bradley was asked during his media availability about the growth he's seen from Latu across his rookie season, mentioning one big attribute that's gotten notably better as the year's gone on.
"I think he's always had the pass rush skillset that we're looking for," Bradley said. "I think where he's evolved is in the run game. He's doing a much better job from where he was initially. It was never bad, but I just see him more stout at the point, getting off blocks, making plays in the run game. So, he's becoming more established there."
Seeing an improvement in rushing defense is a quality the Colts could benefit immensely from down the final stretch of this season, especially if it's stemming from a first-year player like Latu.
Currently, Indianapolis ranks 31st in the NFL for opposing rushing yards and attempts, and 21st in opposing rushing touchdowns and yards per attempt. They've allowed over 100 rushing yards in eight of their 13 contests, going 4-4 over those performances.
Thankfully, this unit will have it easier on that front for their final four showings of the year, as none of the Colts' opponents rank very highly in their respective rushing efficiency. However, if Latu can be a catalyst for an Indianapolis resurgence in defending the run game, it can be a massive assist to their hopes of making a postseason push.
Latu's next chance to make a stout impression will be at 1 PM ET on Sunday in the Mile High City, in what could be the most important game of the season for the 6-7 Colts.
