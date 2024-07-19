Colts Rookie Has ‘Jaw-dropping’ Ability According to Coach
Indianapolis Colts fans have some exciting players to look forward to this season, especially on the defensive line. Proven veterans like DeForest Buckner and Samson Ebukam will lead the way, but rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu could be on the rise in Indy.
Latu was the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, dropping all the way to the 15th overall pick. His fall made general manager Chris Ballard one of the happiest executives in the league, saying "We got the best f---king rusher in the draft".
Since being drafted, Latu has only put in more work. His personal defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, who also works with four other Colts, recently appeared on the Locked On Colts podcast, saying that Latu is one of those guys who's obsessed with his craft.
Everybody that trains with him that hasn't seen him train or rush before or move around, it's always like a little jaw-dropping for them. They're like 'Man, this kid's already got it like that?'... Obsessed people do great things, and he's one of those guys. He can't get enough football.- Eddy McGilvra, D-Line Coach
Latu's college career was a journey through hell for a guy who loves football as much as McGilvra says he does. Starting at the University of Washington, Latu was forced to medically retire in the spring of 2021 following a brutal neck injury.
After nearly two years of recovery, Latu was cleared to return to the gridiron for UCLA before the 2022 season. He went on to post 23.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 85 total tackles in his last two healthy campaigns. These numbers earned him a 96.3 PFF grade in 2023, the highest in all of college football for defenders.
Before his name was called in the draft, McGilvra texted Latu's agent saying that he moves eerily similar to Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. Despite saying that comparison is a "thief of joy," McGilvra couldn't help but see the similarities between the two rushers.
On top of that, another veteran training alongside Latu said that the rookie reminds him of Joey and Nick Bosa. Latu's combination of size and agility makes him a tough matchup for any offensive lineman, so his comparisons are not to be taken lightly.
There's ample reason for the Colts community to be eager for the boys in blue to make a return to the field. Latu's first game at Lucas Oil Stadium will be against a rising star in Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Recording a sack against the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year would undoubtedly be a dream start for Latu's NFL career.
