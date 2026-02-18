We're less than a month away from the start of NFL free agency, and the Indianapolis Colts will have their hands full. With 31 players set to become free agents, the Colts must decide who is worth re-signing for their 2026 playoff push.

Among those 31 players are starting quarterback Daniel Jones and rising star receiver Alec Pierce. The dynamic duo are both projected to command massive contracts this spring, and with only $35 million in available cap space, the Colts will have little financial leeway.

Pierce talked to SiriusXM NFL Radio at the Super Bowl, where he discussed how he thinks this upcoming month will go.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot of good things in front of me,” Pierce said. “We’ll see, this next month might be crazy. We’ll see what ends up happening.”

Pierce had a career-high 1,003 receiving yards in 2025, doing so while catching passes from three separate quarterbacks. He became the first player since DeSean Jackson in 2010 to record over 1,000 yards on less than 50 receptions.

Pierce solidified himself as one of the best deep threats the league has to offer. At 6-foot-3 with a 40-inch vertical leap, Pierce can make a 50-50 ball become an 80-20 ball. Pierce led the league in yards per reception for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player to do that in back-to-back years since 1990.

When Daniel Jones was healthy, he and Pierce were playing on another level. "I was super impressed [by] the way [Daniel Jones] was able to command the locker room and the huddle," Pierce said. "Great leader, great guy. I think everyone respects him. The work ethic I've seen out of him, he was just there all the time, watching film."

Jones came into Indy less than a year ago, but in that short span, he was able to convince everyone he is the guy the franchise can rely on.

"I was really impressed with him," Pierce said. "I think [the Colts] gotta try and get him back here this year. I know he's a free agent, and I'm sure they're going to be doing whatever they can to bring him back."

Jones finished the season with 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate. In his first two games as the starter, the Colts punted zero times. It was a historical start for a quarterback who had been written off when the New York Giants released him.

After his extraordinary success in the first half of 2025, Jones and the Colts need to figure out a way to keep those wins coming for an entire season in 2026. Health and availability will be the biggest concern as Jones continues to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon and fractured fibula, but general manager Chris Ballard was adamant he believes in Jones' recovery.

Realistically, there's a chance the Colts end up paying Jones and Pierce a combined $60 million this season. With only $35 million in cap space, Indy will need to refinance some contracts.

NFL free agency officially opens on March 11, but teams can begin negotiations with unrestricted free agents on March 9.