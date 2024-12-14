Colts Legends to Host a 'Night of Champions' Event
It's been a while since the Indianapolis Colts won the big game. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning & Co. were the last Colts to get the job done, dating back to February of 2007 when Indy took down the Chicago Bears in dramatic fashion to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
To commemorate that Super Bowl-winning season, Manning and a number of Colts legends will be hosting a "Night of Champions" event on February 24th. The night's guest list includes coach Tony Dungy, wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison, tight end Dallas Clark, center Jeff Saturday, and defensive end Robert Mathis.
The event will take place at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in downtown Indy. Moderated by legendary commentator Jim Nantz, the Night of Champions will be a celebration of the 2006-07 season with unheard stories to be shared by the players and coaches.
(Via Peyton Manning with Omaha Productions | X): "It's a reunion celebrating our 2006 Colts team and that Super Bowl-winning season. Coach Dungy, myself, and other members of the Colts' Ring of Honor will be at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre telling stories and talking football. We'll discuss the greatest plays and most memorable moments from the Super Bowl run. And, who knows, maybe Jeff Saturday and I will yell at each other just like old times."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
That 2006-07 season saw the Colts end with a 12-4 record before taking home a win in Super Bowl XLI. It was the fourth consecutive season that the Colts had won 12 or more games. Manning ended the regular season with 4397 yards, 35 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
While some key players will be missing such as legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri or running Joseph Addai, it should be a great opportunity for Colts fans to reconnect with their rich history. Fans will be able to buy tickets from Live Nation next week.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.