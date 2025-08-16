Colts Lineman Carted Off Field, Lose RB vs Packers
The Indianapolis Colts have sustained a multitude of injuries in a short time frame in their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
So far, safety Hunter Wohler (foot), offensive tackle Braden Smith (groin), and now fellow tackle Blake Freeland, and running back Tyler Goodson are out for the game.
Freeland was replacing Smith, but then went down with what looked like quite a gruesome injury. Freeland, unfortunately, needed the cart to get off the field with teammates surrounding him for support.
As for Goodson, he had a shoulder issue and left the game in a sling, which is never a good sign. Goodson had a solid game, albeit with a small sample of work, with two carries for 10 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Freeland was drafted in 2023 with the 106th overall pick in 2023 to be a swing tackle to Bernhard Raimann and Smith. Given the injuries that went down that year, Freeland was thrown into a starting role and looked overwhelmed, especially against the upper echelon of pass-rushers.
During his 2023 campaign, Freeland saw 701 offensive snaps and wasn't serviceable, posting an overall offensive mark of 44.2, run-blocking grade of 47.6, and a pass-blocking mark of 42.6. Freeland also allowed 45 pressures (127th out of 137 eligible offensive tackles), per Pro Football Focus.
Freeland hasn't been impressive, but he is one of the backup tackles. Now that he's out of the game, Luke Tenuta will get thrown into the game to make up for Freeland's absence.
As for Goodson, he's compiled 240 rushing yards on 45 carries and two all-purpose touchdowns through his two seasons with Indy. Now, he's established himself as a core special teamer with upside as a depth running back.
Due to his exit via shoulder injury, expect DJ Giddens to potentially get an increased workload out of the backfield with Jonathan Taylor not playing anymore this afternoon.
Indianapolis can ill-afford further injuries, especially with a game that doesn't count for anything outside of an opportunity to gain experience and back-end roster names to make the final 53-man cut.
Keep an eye on what Indianapolis decides to do as far as offensive play calls with two more players out for this contest.