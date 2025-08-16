Colts' Hunter Wohler and Braden Smith Out Versus Packers
Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler sustained a foot injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, which ultimately ends his afternoon and second game of the preseason.
Also, long-time starting offensive tackle, Braden Smith, is out for the contest with a groin injury.
Wohler finished Saturday's afternoon tilt with two tackles (one solo). This comes after a great showing last Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, where Wohler finished with nine tackles, leading the defense in that metric.
Now, given that Nick Cross is also out with an injury, it thrusts Daniel Scott into more snaps. The former California Bear has missed the last two seasons with critical injuries, so this is a golden chance for him to show what he can do for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Smith is a significant part of the offensive line for Shane Steichen's offense, so his absence for the rest of the game isn't ideal.
Wohler was Indy's final pick of their 2025 NFL draft, taken with the 232nd overall pick in round seven. While usually a player taken that late doesn't garner much attention, Wohler showed out in training camp and has looked the part in the preseason.
Players like Wohler are fighting for roster spots, and Wohler has appeared to be a talent that deserves a position on the final 53-man chart. However, Wohler is a versatile defensive name that can also play some linebacker and provide good depth if the Colts ever need him to move areas.
We'll see the severity of this injury for Wohler. Given how well he's played, the hope is that it's a precautionary exit, and that the Colts are just playing it safe in a game that ultimately doesn't matter in the win-loss record.
As for Smith, he's struggled mightily with injuries throughout his veteran career. Over the last four seasons, Smith has missed 19 games. His injury is a big one, as if he misses extended time for any reason, rookie Travis will be leaned on to take over, giving him a crash course in starting for the offensive line.
Keep an eye on how the replacements for Wohler and Smith play out with plenty of game time left to make a showing.