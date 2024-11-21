Colts Have Explosive Threat Ahead in Lions' Offensive Scheme
The Indianapolis Colts are riding high off a victory over the New York Jets where quarterback Anthony Richardson had a shining showing. However, on to the next opponent in the NFL, and that is the red-hot Detroit Lions for Indy. With that matchup in mind and a lot on the line for the Colts, the Indianapolis defense will arguably have the tallest task of halting Detroit's incredible offense.
The Lions have many ways to dissect a defense, and the Colts must look out for these three methods of attack.
Amon-Ra St. Brown | Wide Receiver (Underneath/Short Game)
A pass-catcher who needs no introduction, Amon-Ra St. Brown is among the top-tier wide receivers of the NFL. He's also been deadly efficient with his targets from quarterback Jared Goff, hauling in a ridiculous 83.3% of his 78, good for 65 catches. Along with the receptions, Brown has tallied 685 receiving yards (10.5 average) and 9 receiving touchdowns.
Per Pro Football Focus, St. Brown has 155 snaps in the slot and 142 wide. This layout means Colts names like cornerbacks Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Samuel Womack III will see plenty of St. Brown, along with a variation of routes and scenarios with Ben Johnson calling the offensive shots. St. Brown is a massive threat to Indy's secondary if they allow him to gobble up too many short catches, opening up chances for bigger shots to receivers like Jameson Williams (22.4 yards per reception - 538 receiving yards). We'll see if Gus Bradley can have his secondary on point against a talent like St. Brown.
Sam LaPorta | Tight End (Middle of the Field)
Sam LaPorta's 2023 rookie season was nothing short of amazing for the tight end, catching 86 passes for 889 receiving yards (10.3 average) and 10 touchdowns, earning him an immediate Pro Bowl nomination for his career. While 2024 isn't near that good, LaPorta still ranks second on the team in catches with 25 and third in receiving yards with 366. He's also scored 3 touchdowns and averages an impressive 14.6 yards per catch.
For Indy's stop troops, linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, along with safeties Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross will be essential in not allowing Laporta to have his 2024 breakout performance. LaPorta hasn't eclipsed 66 receiving yards in a single game this year, and those aforementioned defenders must be on point in not allowing the former Iowa Hawkeye to command the middle of the field for Goff. LaPorta is currently dealing with a shoulder injury but looks to be on track to play in week 12.
Jahmyr Gibbs & David Montgomery | Running Backs (Trenches)
There are high-level backfield combos in the NFL...then there's Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who are in a league of their own regarding their craft. Together, these two may be the biggest menace to Indy's defense. While the Colts have bounced back defensively in recent weeks, they still rank 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed per contest (148.3). This spells possible disaster for Indianapolis, with the Lions sitting at third in the league rushing the football with 152.2 yards on the ground per match.
While the linebackers must stop the ground attack, it will be on Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner to handle Montgomery, while Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye must contain Gibbs from taking the outside edge. On the year, Montgomery has tallied 137 carries for 595 rushing yards (4.3 average) and 10 touchdowns. As for Gibbs, he's stacked 133 carries for 796 rushing yards (6.0 average) and 8 rushing touchdowns. Needless to say, Indianapolis can't allow Goff to operate behind a mounting run attack. This might be the biggest emphasis of Indy's defensive game plan to limit the impact of Dan Campbell's ultimate plan. We'll see if Stewart and Buckner, along with the rest of Indy's defensive front, can keep these two from wrecking the scheme on Sunday.
