Colts Long-Time Defender May Find New Team
The Indianapolis Colts have their 2025 schedule set with plenty of critical games for the upcoming season. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are preparing to do everything possible to attain an AFC South crown while also making the postseason for the first time in five years.
Ballard helped the roster through free agency and the NFL draft, but names on the squad still need new deals. One is long-time safety Julian Blackmon, who dealt with injuries in 2024 and missed far too many tackles for his liking (15 per Pro Football Focus).
While the odds of Blackmon signing another one-year deal with the Colts are slim, it's more likely he finds a new team so he can have a fresh start. ESPN's Matt Bowen thinks Blackmon is a perfect fit in the AFC East with the contender Buffalo Bills.
"Blackmon's skill set fits with the foundational split-field coverages in Buffalo's defensive system. Plus, I see him as an upgrade over Damar Hamlin in the post. Blackmon has the ability to move off his deep landmarks and make plays on the ball. He had three interceptions with the Colts last season, and four in 2023. He also recorded 85-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Blackmon has played with Indy for his five-year career, totaling 300 tackles, 13 for loss, 21 passes defended, 10 picks, a defensive touchdown return, and 62 starts in 66 games. But, given his injuries piling up and the recent signing of former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, it appears Blackmon's time with the Colts is coming to an end.
Blackmon still has something left in the tank at just 26 years old, meaning he can bounce back after a rough season, missing tackles and multiple injuries that have set him back or slowed him down in past campaigns.
If the open market isn't kind to Blackmon, it might benefit Indianapolis. Blackmon was allowed to test free agency last year and found nothing. This ended up in him taking a one-year deal worth $3.89 million.
Indianapolis should consider retaining Blackmon as a rotational piece at safety. Currently, the depth chart behind Bynum and Nick Cross is barren, with underwhelming names like Daniel Scott and Rodney Thomas II occupying those spots.
If Blackmon falls, Indianapolis may want to make another deal with him to help Lou Anarumo with his scheme, giving the safety position some real depth and not the potential to be a problem should Bynum or Cross need to miss time.
It will be interesting to watch the market and how it falls for Blackmon. If he finds a new team, it might give his career new life. However, if he remains a free agent, look for the Colts to possibly take interest in keeping his services intact for another season.
Recommended Articles