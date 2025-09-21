Colts Lose Alec Pierce and Kenny Moore Against Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have had their way with the Tennessee Titans heading into the fourth quarter, especially offensively under the leadership of Shane Steichen and Daniel Jones.
However, despite such a strong performance, both wide receiver Alec Pierce and cornerback Kenny Moore II have been ruled out for concussions and a calf injury.
Starting with Pierce, he was playing well throughout the game before falling to the ground aggressively on an incomplete pass from Jones on a deep attempt.
Pierce caught four passes on five targets for 67 receiving yards and a healthy 16.8 yards per catch average.
Pierce was categorized before the 2025 season started as strictly a vertical threat, but has already shown through the three games that he's evolving within the scheme as more of a complete pass-catcher.
Pierce will now officially enter the concussion protocol.
Veteran cornerback Moore was having himself a great day, especially considering the very start of the game when he logged a critical pick-six on Titans rookie QB Cam Ward.
Before exiting the contest, Moore logged two tackles, a pass breakup, and a defensive touchdown. If Moore misses extended time, it's a big-time loss for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Pierce and Moore are critical to the offense and defense of Indianapolis. Pierce's vertical threat prowess puts all defenses on notice, and now that he's getting better at short and intermediate routes, it only puts more pressure on opposition.
Expect Adonai Mitchell to step into Pierce's role and take on more responsibility in Steichen's offense.
As for Moore, he and Charvarius Ward are the top two cornerbacks for Indianapolis' defense. Moore is more of the slot variety and can be the best in that position on any given gameday in the NFL.
The Colts already have injuries to rookie Justin Walley (ACL tear, out for the season) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring, on Injured Reserve), which put Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon into more prominent roles.
If Moore misses time, expect either Johnathan Edwards to get moved inside, or Chris Lammons to be moved up to the active roster from the practice squad.
Indianapolis is closing in on their first AFC South victory of the year and a 3-0 record to start the season. Almost nobody expected this to happen in year three of Steichen, but the Colts are putting the entire NFL on notice.