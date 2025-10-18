Colts' Lou Anarumo Could Be Poached by AFC South Rival
Just after the 2024-25 NFL regular season ended in January, the Cincinnati Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Two weeks later, Anarumo found a new team: the Indianapolis Colts.
Fast-forward to October, and the Colts' defensive coordinator is already being named as a potential head coach candidate.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that Anarumo is a name to keep an eye on for the Tennessee Titans' vacant head coach position.
Russini included Anarumo's name among Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
It's only been nine months since Anarumo signed with Indianapolis, but the veteran coordinator is already drawing attention to his name. The Colts have held opponents to under 10 points twice this season, a feat accomplished by only one other team (the Los Angeles Rams) through six weeks.
When the Anarumo and the Bengals were a Super Bowl squad a few years ago, there was plenty of talk about whether he was a suitable head coach or not. The Colts' 5-1 start has revived that discussion.
The Titans got a closer look at Anarumo in September when the Colts thrashed the Titans 41-20. That was Tennessee's second-highest scoring performance of the season, and there were a couple of missed field goals that game as well.
Anarumo has dealt with lots of injuries this year, the most recent being cornerback Charvarius Ward landing on IR due to a concussion (the second one he's suffered in two months).
Indianapolis is fielding a defense that is nearly entirely backup cornerbacks and has a constant rotation of linebackers, but the wins have flooded in regardless.
The Colts have forced nine turnovers this season, ranking fifth in the league. Despite an injured secondary, the Colts have seven interceptions on the year, which ranks fourth.
Anarumo has proven that his scheme works no matter who is on the field, which is a testament to his coaching ability. It's no surprise that he's an early candidate for Tennessee, but it would also be surprising to see the Titans hire a defensive-minded coach when they just drafted Cam Ward this year.
One would imagine the Titans opt for a coach who meshes with Ward, but who knows. The Titans have a long search ahead, and Anarumo will likely be a part of it.