The 2025 season was filled with new beginnings for some key Indianapolis Colts figures, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Colts brought in Anarumo weeks after the 2024 season ended. Three-year coordinator Gus Bradley parted ways with Indianapolis, and general manager Chris Ballard looked no further than the neighboring state to find his replacement.

Anarumo had just been let go by the Bengals, who had made a Super Bowl appearance just years prior. The Colts pounced on the opportunity to land a seasoned coach, but it appears there's a real chance he'll be gone after just one season.

The New York Giants have requested an interview with Anarumo for their head coach gig, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. This news comes a day before Anarumo is set to interview with the Tennessee Titans for the same position.

"The Giants have requested permission to interview Colts DC Lou Anarumo for their head-coaching job, source says," Garafolo posted on X. "The Staten Island native and former NYG assistant will interview with the team in the near future."

Anarumo has a close connection with Giants general manager Joe Schoen. The two spent five years together with the Miami Dolphins; Anarumo was the defensive backs coach, while Schoen was a scout and director of player personnel.

In 2018, Anarumo moved to the Giants, where he spent one season as a defensive backs coach. The New York native was quickly poached by the Bengals, where he earned himself a reputation as "The Mad Scientist".

Anarumo's creative defensive schemes are meant to confuse opposing quarterbacks. He generates simulated pressures, making it difficult for the quarterback to know when a blitz is coming. The Colts finished with 41 sacks on the season, five more than the year prior.

The Colts' defense struggled with injuries throughout the year, especially in the secondary. Rookie Justin Walley tore his ACL in the preseason, Jaylon Jones tweaked his hamstring in Week 1, Charvarius Ward Sr. suffered three concussions, and Sauce Gardner played just two full games.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) is helped off the field following an injury during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

On the defensive line, team captain DeForest Buckner was forced on injured reserve twice due to a nerve issue in his neck. Buckner visited Panama during the bye week to receive stem cell therapy, but the treatment wasn't able to fully heal the Colts' veteran leader.

Indy will likely know if Anarumo is gone within the next week or two. Teams don't wait long to hire a head coach, especially with the draft just around the corner.

