Colts Suffer Major Blow as Charvarius Ward Lands on Injured Reserve
The Indianapolis Colts didn't have cornerback Charvarius Ward last week against the Arizona Cardinals, and he was ruled out by head coach Shane Steichen for the Los Angeles Chargers tilt with a concussion.
Now, just a day before the battle with Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, Ward has been placed on injured reserve, removing him from the lineup for at least four weeks.
With this designation, Indianapolis has signed running back Ameer Abdullah to the 53-man roster. They also elevated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the active roster.
The concussion for Ward is his second this season with Indianapolis, but the second concussion wasn't due to on-field play or practice. Instead, it was during a routine warmup before the Cardinals game.
Sadly, tight end Drew Ogletree collided with Ward to give the former Second-Team All-Pro cornerback a concussion, removing him from the contest and placing him on injured reserve.
Ward has been one of the best cornerbacks during his four games this year, putting up a Pro Football Focus grade of 83.4, good enough for fourth overall out of 171 eligible cornerbacks. Ward has played four games and logged 13 tackles and three passes defended.
Luckily for the Colts, star cornerback Kenny Moore II will return against the Chargers after sustaining an Achilles injury that sidelined him.
Indy couldn't afford this type of setback to their premier cornerback. Now, it's up to names like Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, Chris Lammons, and Cameron Mitchell to step up and make the most of their increased usage ahead.
However, it should be stated that Lammons likely won't start since Moore is returning from injury, but he might still see some rotational action.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has done a great job of navigating an incredible amount of injuries to his cornerback room, especially against the Cardinals. However, a secondary can only handle so many injuries before it starts to become a massive weakness.
Don't be shocked if Indianapolis signs a cornerback, as they desperately need the depth after this latest setback. They'll also need it as soon as tomorrow, as the Chargers have Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston ready to attack a vulnerable Colts secondary.
We'll see what Indianapolis does now that arguably their best defensive player heads to injured reserve. Regardless, this defense must be ready for Justin Herbert and Co. tomorrow, with the hope that their cornerbacks can hold up to propel the team to 6-1.