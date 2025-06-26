Colts Made Right Move by Acquiring Key Defender
The Indianapolis Colts decided it was finally time to make some big free agent moves after another boring finish to the regular season at 8-9. The Colts brought former All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Circle City. However, it didn't stop there.
Indianapolis also understood the void at free safety opposite Nick Cross (strong safety), thus prompting another much-needed signing. This came in the form of four-year Minnesota Vikings defender Cam Bynum.
Bynum inked a four-year, $60 million deal to join Lou Anarumo's defense, the latter of whom likely had a say in Bynum's signing. Bynum brings experience and solid on-field play to the stop troops, harnessing 342 tackles, eight picks, 28 passes defended, and elevated play annually.
Bleacher Report believes Bynum was one of the biggest steals of his draft in 2021. In that draft, the Vikings took Bynum in the fourth round out of California. Damian Parson explains Bynum's entry.
"Bynum has started every game since 2022. He is an instinctive and versatile defender who can play coverage from multiple alignments. He isn’t only a free safety; Bynum walks down into the slot and will play man coverage against tight ends."
Last year, Julian Blackmon occupied the starting role at free safety. While the long-time Colts safety played with a torn labrum last year, he still whiffed on too many tackles in 16 games (15 total). Colts haven't re-signed him, and he remains a free agent.
Once the Colts knew they weren't keeping Blackmon (at least as a starter), they knew the next safety couldn't be a slouch. Bynum is a versatile player who can thrive in a situation like Anarumo implements.
Bynum was a fantastic piece in Minnesota's defense and now brings that to the Colts at the perfect time. After Cross broke out in 2024, it will amplify the secondary with Bynum wearing a horseshoe. While anything can happen in the NFL, Bynum is poised for a huge role in Indianapolis.
The defense and Anarumo must make a big impact to compete for the 2025 playoffs. The AFC is loaded with talented quarterbacks and offenses, so bringing in a player of Bynum's caliber is a great move from Indy. It will be intriguing to see how Bynum integrates into a new, complex scheme like Anarumo's.
