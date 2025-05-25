Former Colts DB Shockingly Still in Free Agency
In the process of the Indianapolis Colts upgrading their secondary unit this offseason, and especially in their safety group with the addition of Cam Bynum from the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts also opted not to re-sign five-year safety Julian Blackmon for the 2025 season.
Blackmon, while a starter for the Colts in 16 games last year, found his way out of the fold for the Colts and on to the open market, preparing to join the second team of his NFL career as a 26-year-old safety at the prime of his career.
Yet, we're now nearing the month of June, and there are still no signs of where Blackmon could end up for next season, despite being one of the best free agents remaining on the market.
Bleacher Report analyst Mark Moton recently outlined 10 of the top remaining NFL free agents still up for grabs ahead of the 2025 season, where Blackmon appeared right next to former All-Pro Justin Simmons as the best defensive backs left on the market.
"Still in his prime, Julian Blackmon should be on a team by now. Though he's spotty with his consistency in deep coverage, the 26-year-old has made several plays on the ball over the last two seasons," Moton wrote. "In recent years, Blackmon has also made plays in run support. In 2023, he logged a significantly higher number of total tackles compared to his first three seasons and registered a career-high five tackles for loss. Blackmon still has some upside as a safety who can play in deep coverage and fill the box on early downs."
During his 2024 campaign, Blackmon put together 86 combined tackles, four PBUs, and three interceptions as a consistent part of the Indianapolis secondary.
Of course, the Colts did have a decent chunk of shortcomings defensively last season, allowing the seventh-most passing yards and ninth-most rushing yards, but not all of those lapses fall on Blackmon's shoulders.
As to who could be the team to benefit the most from Blackmon's services? Moton sees the Miami Dolphins as a place where the former Colts safety could thrive.
"The Miami Dolphins will have an open competition at the safety position after they let Jevon Holland walk in free agency," Moton wrote. "Miami is unlikely to re-sign 33-year-old Jordan Poyer, who wants to finish his career with the Buffalo Bills. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis are vying for the starting safety spots. Blackmon has more career starts (62) than Melifonwu and Davis combined (36). He can be a game-changing playmaker in Miami's unsettled secondary."
It's only a matter of time before the former Colts defensive back gets swept up off the free agent market, and whoever ends up grabbing him could be in for a pleasant surprise once he finally takes the field once again.