Colts Make Eye-Opening Move in 'Surprise' Projection
Anything can happen in the NFL Draft, and that's why it's important not to get locked into just one or two outcomes before the event even begins.
For the vast majority of the pre-draft process, we've all been focusing on tight ends for the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, or maybe even an impact defender such as Jihaad Campbell. However, will we be thrown a curveball?
Recently, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus put together a first-round NFL mock draft full of surprises, with the intention being that each team makes a pick that people don't really see coming. For the Colts, they land arguably the draft's best do-it-all offensive lineman, Grey Zabel, out of North Dakota State.
"The Colts lost center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency," Wasserman wrote. "They have young players like Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker, who played a substantial amount last season, but they could seek an infusion of young talent to compete with them. Zabel’s versatility would give Indianapolis options as they look to sustain their traditionally strong offensive line."
Zabel (6'6", 312, 23 years old) is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft this year. He's from a smaller school at NDSU, but is he really? The program's been successful for as long as most of us can remember.
He has passed every test during the pre-draft cycle. Zabel was arguably the biggest star of the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl in January, dominating all across the line. Every defensive lineman I spoke to or heard speak down in Mobile mentioned Zabel among their toughest matchups of the week.
The First-Team FCS All-American then came to Indianapolis and the Scouting Combine and had great measurables and athletic scores, including a 36.5" vertical and 9'03" broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.49 is good for fourth among offensive tackle prospects, sixth among guards, and fourth among centers in this draft class.
Zabel had 38 career starts for the Bison, including 17 at right tackle, 16 at left tackle, four at left guard, and one as the jumbo tight end/extra lineman.
The Colts have questions both at center and right guard, and Zabel could be the answer to either spot. If he went to center, he would likely become the early favorite to start while the Colts slide Tanor Bortolini to right guard. Otherwise, they could plug Zabel in at right guard while Bortolini tries to fend off Danny Pinter for the starting center job.