30 Days of Colts Fits: IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is North Dakota State interior offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
Background
Zabel is a former zero-star recruit who chose to attend North Dakota State out of high school. He primarily served as a reserve player in his first two seasons with the program before finally earning some playing time as a junior in 2022. He made seven starts that season, seeing action at both left guard and right tackle.
Zabel emerged as the team's starting left guard heading into the 2023 season, but he bumped out to right tackle to close out the year. He returned for his final year in 2024, this time starting at left tackle. He enjoyed a breakout season for the Bison, earning FCS First Team All-America honors as a result. Zabel leaves college as a two-time National Champion with over 60 career games played.
Zabel participated in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this past offseason, earning universal praise from all in attendance as one of the best offensive linemen at the event.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32.0 inches
Testing Numbers: Bench Press: 26 reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 111 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.60 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.66 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Zabel is one of the top players in this upcoming draft. He has true five-position flexibility, and he is one of the best overall athletes in the class. He projects best inside as a guard or a center, but he could even flip outside and play some tackle as long as he refines his footwork a bit more. For the Colts, he could slide in and be a day-one asset at right guard for the team.
Zabel's best traits on film are his natural strength, his ability to play with leverage, and his high-end movement skills. He is an absolute bulldozer in the run game while also being a consistent fighter in the pass game. His ability in pass protection is a bit of a projection, as he struggled at times in college as a tackle, but his performance at the Senior Bowl should put most doubts to rest.
Zabel is everything the Colts look for in an offensive lineman. He was a multi-sport athlete in college that can move better than most players in the NFL already. He brings experience and the competitive fire that the team looks for, and his ability to move across the offensive line and start at any position is a massive plus.
Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. is sure to fall in love with a player like this on film. The Colts ask a lot out of their interior players in the run game, and a player like Zabel is mobile enough to make it work. He has legit All-Pro potential in the right system, and the Colts might be the exact landing spot he needs to hit that ceiling.
Colts' Interest
The Colts haven't been connected to Zabel throughout this draft process, but he could be a sneaky option for the team in round one. He fits a massive need they have in the trenches and he is the exact type of player that they are looking for. It may be a bit rich to take him at the number 14 pick, but that hasn't stopped Chris Ballard in the past.
Colts' fans may bemoan a Grey Zabel selection come draft day, but taking him would, without a doubt, make the team better from day one.
