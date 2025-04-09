Colts May be in Market to Draft 'Ball Hawk' Safety
The Indianapolis Colts addressed the safety next to Nick Cross with the signing of former Minnesota Vikings playmaker Camryn Bynum through free agency. While it seems those positions are now secure, it will help to add more behind those two.
Currently, the safety depth is a bit lacking, with Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, and Marcel Dabo. While these players aren't the worst, they definitely don't give a coach confidence should they need to step in as starters.
Indianapolis might want to address this through the NFL draft, and a certain playmaker stands out: Notre Dame's Xavier Watts. While the defensive force might be a second-round pick, it's still worth it due to his immense upside and the ways Lou Anarumo can utilize him.
ESPN's Matt Bowen identified several key attributes for players heading into the NFL draft and slotted the best ones. For Watts, he takes the coveted 'top ball-hawk.'
"Watts' 13 interceptions over the past two seasons were the most in the FBS. He can find the ball from multiple levels of the field," said Bowen.
Watts was a beast in taking away the football, recording seven (2023) and six (2024) interceptions in the last two campaigns. He also took those back for a total of 273 return yards and a score (2024).
Watts isn't just a safety who can get interceptions, he also recorded an impressive 82 tackles (four for loss) and ten passes defended on his way to a 2024 All-American nomination. However, his 2023 was remarkable, earning the Nagurski Award (best defender in college football) and another All-American.
Watts exemplifies exactly what Indianapolis needs at safety and might be a player who can rise to the occasion for years to come. While the starting snaps might look a bit more difficult to project given Bynum and Cross are the starters, Watts will still be used plenty in Anarumo's scheme during rotations and sets.
With Cross set to become a free agent in 2026, perhaps the Colts want a replacement for him to avoid a large contract. It's possible despite the 2024 breakout season for the former Maryland Terrapin, as Cross logged career highs in tackles (146), sacks (1.0), fumbles forced (one), interceptions (three), and tackles for loss (six).
The Colts still need plenty on their roster, especially defensively. Indianapolis currently holds a standard seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft and will need to select wisely to make the most out of every single one.
Will the Colts make it happen to secure the Notre Dame standout safety? Only time will tell, and that time is closing in on round one of the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin (April 24th).
