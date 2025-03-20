Colts Fill Massive Need in New Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts still have multiple roster needs despite a spending spree to kick off NFL free agency, headlined by cornerback Charvarius Ward (three years, $60 million) and safety Camryn Bynum (four years, $60 million).
One position where the Colts can shore up talent for the depth chart is a fresh name at linebacker. Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies lead the group right now with the assumption that Indianapolis won't re-sign free agent E.J. Speed for 2025.
In a first-round prediction for all 32 NFL teams, Sports Illustrated believes the Colts go the route of Alabama's linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Indianapolis Colts on SI's Jake Arthur has the low down.
"With Warren off the board, Campbell is another layup pick that fills a big need. The common phrase around new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense is “multiple” and that’s what Campbell provides," Arthur said. "The Colts can have Campbell play off-ball linebacker on early downs alongside Zaire Franklin while he uses his strengths in coverage and rushing the quarterback on passing downs".
This makes sense with Penn State's Tyler Warren off the board to the Carolina Panthers at number eight. Campbell provided the second-most pressures in 2024 with 20 per Pro Football Focus while only playing 112 snaps on the defensive line.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Campbell showed defensive prowess in the box as a pure linebacker with pass-rushing abilities, logging 117 tackles (12 for loss), an interception, and 5.0 sacks.
Campbell is a sound fit for what Lou Anarumo needs in a linebacker, versatility. But Campbell reported that he suffered a torn labrum that required surgery after the NFL combine, which might give his draft stock a negative hit.
Campbell was also seen wearing a sling on his left arm at Alabama's Pro Day on Wednesday of this week, so the recovery process is already underway for the prospect.
The Colts' defense needed more help than the offense, and this first-round mock is a good selection for Indianapolis if Campbell can recover from this big injury he sustained. If that's possible, Indianapolis might have their radar set on Campbell given the various skills he posseses to potentially elevate the defense.
NFL free agency is amidst, but the NFL draft starts in just over a month from today (April 24th), so the Colts must focus on both and prepare to add the talent of the future. Indy can approach such a crucial draft in many ways, and defense is still a priority.
Chris Ballard prides himself on smooth operation during the draft and used the 15th overall pick in 2024 to address the defensive edge with Laiatu Latu. That trend may continue with Campbell if the Colts feel he can recover.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.