Colts Have Massive Shot at Landing Trey Hendrickson
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into 2025 open to having as much talent as possible on their roster, which already looks significantly different from last year, when they concluded with a disappointing 8-9 record, missing the postseason again. They also couldn't secure it in the AFC South, as the Houston Texans claimed the divisional crown.
The Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Cam Bynum, running back Khalil Herbert, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, as well as other outside talents. Certain in-house players were re-signed, like center/guard Danny Pinter, center Wesley French, and wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
These were key to establishing a better squad to press for more wins, a successful season, and a playoff spot. However, trades can also bolster a roster if for the right talent and price. One player who has been linked to the Colts for his ties to Lou Anarumo is Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, Pro Bowler, and All-Pro, Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson recently broke down his frustrations on the Pat McAfee Show, calling the contract talks with the Bengals 'frustrating.'
In a piece from Bleacher Report highlighting the five destinations for a Hendrickson trade, the Colts emerge due to Anarumo running the show for the stop troops. Here's the deal Kristopher Knox believes would get the job done:
Colts Get: Edge Trey Hendrickson, 2025 first-round pick (17th overall)
Bengals Get: 2025 first-round pick (14th overall), 2025 second-round pick (45th overall)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Honestly, that isn't the worst deal for a player who had four-straight Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro under Anarumo from 2021-2024, plus the Colts get the 17th overall pick. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last year with 17.5 and applied constant pressure per Pro Football Focus, notching an impressive 83 total.
Hendrickson also put up gaudy numbers outside of sacks, stacking up 19 tackles for loss, 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits, and six passes defended, all career highs. This was, of course, under the new Colts defensive coordinator Anarumo.
The Colts can take their defensive front to a dangerous level against opposing offenses if they execute this move. Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam with Hendrickson is a concoction for serious firepower that position coach Charlie Partridge can use along with Anarumo's chameleon-like scheme to confuse offenses while applying massive amounts of pressure.
Hendrickson also put up 17.5 sacks with a Bengals defense that lacked talent, but this wouldn't be the case with Indianapolis. Throwing in the interior force of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and Hendrickson can build on his incredible 2024 season.
A trade for Hendrickson may cost early draft picks, and an expensive contract, but the Florida Atlantic alum is worth every penny. Hendrickson can change a defense day one, and Indianapolis is no different.
The Colts have voiced interest in making a deal happen. Will Chris Ballard strike it to bring Hendrickson's other-worldly talents to the Circle City? With the ties to Anarumo it's as possible as any idea to make a team better.
Recommended Articles