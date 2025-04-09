Colts Meeting with Freaky, Polarizing Edge Rusher
If one thing is for certain about Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard when it comes to the draft, he's going to bet on players with high-end physical attributes. The bigger and more athletic the player is, the more likely they are to carve out a role in the NFL as a good player, in Ballard's eyes.
When Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart measured in at 6'5", 267, with arms over 34" at the NFL Scouting Combine, and then had phenomenal athletic testing, notching a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash with a 40" vertical and 10'11" broad jump, he became an obvious target for Ballard and the Colts.
Stewart becoming a top draft target of the Colts now makes even more sense, as the Colts are reportedly set to host Stewart this week, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
"After visiting today with Carolina, Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart will travel to meet with the Colts, Ravens, Patriots & Steelers this week, per source," Fowler wrote.
On the surface, there's nothing not to like about Stewart as a prospect. He's got perfect size and even more ideal athleticism to go with that size, but there's one big "yeah, but..."
The college production is not there. In 37 games, including 19 starts, how did a player with that size and athleticism only notch 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss?
To Stewart's credit, he's passed every test in this pre-draft cycle, performing very well at the Senior Bowl in January, routinely winning one-on-one matchups and making plays during the live portions of practice. He then obviously wowed at the Combine in February.
The Colts need more help on the edges, and a player with Stewart's physical gifts could come in handy for the Colts, especially a year down the road when Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis potentially become free agents next spring.
Stewart's draft stock is all over the map, from going somewhere in the first half of Round 1, to going somewhere in the top-40 overall, even at the top of Round 2. The Colts are now doing their due diligence, finding out more about Stewart as a player and person, and where they should draft him if given the opportunity.