Colts Met with Intriguing Quarterback Prospect
The Indianapolis Colts are making their rounds through this year's quarterback prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
After signing Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson earlier this offseason, the Colts might not be done bringing in new faces to the quarterback room. Indianapolis has been linked with Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers throughout the past month, but a new name has emerged.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough has reportedly met with the Colts before the draft, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Shough, 25, is practically three years older than Richardson. Before becoming a Cardinal, Shough spent six years in the programs at the University of Oregon and Texas Tech University.
In his final collegiate season, Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 62.7% completion rate. In three games against ranked opponents, he threw for 762 yards, seven total touchdowns, and one interception.
If the Colts want to take a chance on Shough, his name should be there on day two or day three of the draft. His game isn't similar to Richardson's or Jones's, but he could provide a unique point of view both on the field and in the film room.
With seven years of college experience under his belt, Shough should be one of the more mature decision makers in the draft. Even though he's not the most mobile player, he's able to pick apart opposing cornerbacks with pinpoint accuracy.
Aside from the Colts, Shough met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Jets. He's scheduled for visits with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks next week.
The Colts will have just under two weeks to finalize their big board before the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24.