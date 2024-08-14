Colts Corner Ranked as Best Rookie in First Preseason Game
Yes it's the preseason, but the Indianapolis Colts may have a new playmaking threat on their hands.
Rookie cornerback Micah Abraham showed out against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in a performance highlighted by a forced fumble and recovery for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Abraham earned a rookie-high 92.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for his breakout performance. Drafted in the 6th round back in March, the Marshall alum took snaps in the nickel position behind Kenny Moore II along with a few snaps on the boundaries.
As a slightly undersized corner (5'10, 185 lbs.), the slot receiver is likely to be the best matchup on the field for Abraham. He produced 10 interceptions in his last two years of college, so takeaways are nothing new for him.
The 23-year-old finished his day with six total tackles (three solo) along with a takeaway that was "not surprising" according to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
“I think he's a guy – you're right. Chris Ballard, when we talked to the scouts about him – was that he was a ballhawk and he had the ability to bring the ball back to the sideline. So, to see that actually happen is not surprising, and it was almost like it confirmed what our thoughts were.- Gus Bradley, Colts DC
General manager Chris Ballard has selected a few late round studs during his time in Indy, the most notable being seventh-round pick Zaire Franklin who has now earned his stripes as a top 100 player in the league.
As the season inches closer, the Colts still have a few questions lingering in their secondary. None of the starting cornerback positions are set in stone, so Abraham could easily sneak his way into some more reps.
A good follow-up performance against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend would be huge for Abraham's stock and could give him a nearly guaranteed spot on the 53-man team.
