Colts Will Miss Top-Level Protector Against Rams
The Indianapolis Colts are nearing their cross-conference matchup with the always-tough Los Angeles Rams.
There is plenty on the line in this one. For the Colts, they want to continue their hot start by remaining undefeated with a fourth-straight victory. For the Rams, they want to avenge a difficult loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
Here are the inactives for both teams heading into the Week 4 battle at SoFi Stadium.
Colts Inactives
For the Colts, it was understood that there was a great chance that cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) likely wouldn't suit up. However, guard Matt Goncalves (toe) is a big loss for the Colts against this Rams defensive front.
In place of Goncalves will be the backup Dalton Tucker. Tucker was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Marshall. He had ample opportunity last year with the Colts, obtaining seven starts in relief of now Minnesota Vikings guard Will Fries.
Tucker will have his hands full with the likes of Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Poona Ford.
Rams Inactives
The Rams have no starters on their inactive list, meaning that they'll be fully healthy with their top and prominent playmakers.
Starting with the offense, Matthew Stafford will lead a potent collection of pass-catchers and running back Kyren Williams. While the offensive line has been quite underwhelming, Stafford still have elite-levels of talent around him.
Davante Adams is always a possible problem, considering he's one of the best pure route-runners in the league. As for Puka Nacua, there's an argument that he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Currently, Nacua leads the league in catches (29) and is tied for first in first downs (18).
As for LA's defense, it's a fantastic one that the Colts must be completely ready for, or risk Daniel Jones getting pressured and sacked consistently.
The Rams have talent on their defense, but most of it is up front. Linebacker Byron Young has been nothing short of fantastic with four sacks and 11 pressures. As for defensive edge Jared Verse, he's been a pure disruptor with 13 pressures and four QB hits.
The Colts have a tall task with their upcoming battle against the Rams. However, so does Los Angeles.
It's truly a battle of an elite offense against an immovable defensive front. It will be high-level football entertainment to see which squad comes out on top for this one.