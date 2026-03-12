The Indianapolis Colts and Daniel Jones agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $100 million on Tuesday morning, making it the largest two-year contract in NFL history. Jones had an elite start to the 2025 season, but a fractured fibula and torn Achilles tendon in opposite legs derailed what was originally a promising start.

After having the transition tag placed on him at the beginning of the month, the plan was always to bring Jones back, with the ownership and front office having full confidence in Jones making a return for the 2026 season.

The veteran signal-caller is still working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the 2025 season, but his latest comments suggest that his recovery is trending in the right direction.

"My goal is to be back by Week 1 and be ready to go," Jones said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. "I think that's what we're working towards. It should be able to be accomplished. It's all a process, and we'll keep checking the boxes and working with the guys here with the Colts. Feel good about that."

The Colts wouldn't hand Jones a massive extension if they thought he wasn't going to play by Week 1. They're paying him to stay on the field, which is something Jones has struggled to do throughout the course of his career. Jones has only finished a complete season once (2022).

Achilles tears can sideline players for close to a year, depending on the severity and the rehabilitation process. However, Jones has sounded increasingly optimistic in recent weeks, emphasizing that his recovery is progressing well.

Some quarterbacks who have returned from the same injury in recent years include Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Both have had decreased mobility since returning to the field, but they were also in their mid-to-late 30s when they suffered their respective injuries.

In 2025, Jones threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate. The Colts thought they had finally found their answer at quarterback until he went down with a non-contact injury on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's no guarantee that Jones will be ready to roll when the season opener comes around, especially if there are any setbacks in his injury recovery. If Jones can't go, it appears the Colts feel comfortable rolling with Riley Leonard as QB2.

The Colts still haven't found a trade partner for Anthony Richardson, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Colts can't find a suitor, they could opt to release the 23-year-old.

Indy could also try to sign a cheap veteran quarterback to be Jones's failsafe. Guys like Tyrod Taylor, Joe Flacco, and Carson Wentz are all still available and could be experienced options to add to the quarterback room.

We'll see how Jones progresses as the spring and summer goes on. If he isn't participating in training camp when July and August roll around ,then it would be time to worry.