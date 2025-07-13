Colts in Mix to Win AFC South
The AFC South has been taken by the Houston Texans over the past two years, with the Indianapolis Colts missing out on the division for an additional duo of campaigns to bring it to a decade-long drought.
Now, the team has its back against the wall to push the Texans for the division while making the playoffs. But, this has been trivial for the Colts in 10 years' time, and they finished a mediocre 3-3 last year in the division.
But there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for Indianapolis with how open the AFC South is.
Garrett Podell at CBS Sports brings positive light on the Colts.
"The Indianapolis Colts (8-9 in 2024) have been nipping at the Texans' heels the last two seasons, finishing second in the AFC South in both 2023 and 2024," wrote Podell. "They've got the playmakers on offense between former NFL rushing champion running back Jonathan Taylor and pass catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce (the 2024 NFL yards per reception leader) and 2025 first-round pick tight end Tyler Warren. They just need stability out of their quarterback position."
As has been the case since the start of Indy's 2025 offseason, it's all about what happens with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Indy's offense is arguably more talented than it's been in years, and if the field general can excel, this is a squad that can push Houston.
It's not been easy to put together this offense, as it's taken time, patience, and some failures, but general manager Chris Ballard can be happy with names like running back Jonathan Taylor, wideouts Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, as well as tight end Tyler Warren.
Also, the offensive line is solid. While Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard) are walking into full-time starting roles for the first time in their young careers, they showed promise with a good number of snaps in relief of Ryan Kelly and Will Fries last year.
The defense was also boosted, signing Charvarius Ward (cornerback) and Camryn Bynum (safety). Indianapolis took to the draft to add on J.T. Tuimoloau (defensive end) and Justin Wally (cornerback) to round out depth.
Not to mention Lou Anarumo was hired as the defensive coordinator after the Colts decided to part ways with Gus Bradley.
These moves were exactly what the Colts needed for the roster, but it's nothing without quarterback stability.
Plus, if Indy wants to take the AFC South from Houston, they must prove they can halt offensive weapons like Nico Collins (wide receiver) and Joe Mixon (running back). Also, the leader, C.J. Stroud (quarterback), has won his last three meetings with the Colts.
As for Houston's defense, they boast talents like defensive end duo Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr. (cornerback), and Jalen Pitre (safety), and the Colts will need to have a clear answer at field general to deal with that group.
It's old and rusted to say this again, but the QB battle holds all the cards as to what happens in 2025 for the Colts. If they can get stability, they can take their division. If everything falls apart at the most important position, the Colts might find themselves with a new QB, GM, and head coach in 2026.
