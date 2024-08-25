Colts' Mo Alie-Cox Has Become Essential Despite Not Being a Star
The Indianapolis Colts are among the youngest rosters in the NFL, with the average age of the team coming in at just over 26 years old. The team only features nine players over the age of 30 and four players that have been with the team since the 2017 season (or prior). The most surprising name on that list of veterans is tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a man that simply won't go away.
Alie-Cox had an unorthodox route to the NFL, electing to play college basketball at VCU rather than pursuing college football opportunities. He was a tenacious force for the VCU Rams, averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a rim runner for the upstart program. After graduating college, Alie-Cox decided to look into opportunities in the NFL rather than going overseas to continue his basketball career.
He finally found a home in 2017, as the Colts scooped up the former power forward for a spot on their practice squad. He spent the entirety of the 2017 season on the practice squad until receiving his first call-up to the roster in 2018. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season, including a game against the Las Vegas Raiders where he made one of the more impressive receptions of the entire year.
Alie-Cox's career has been a whirlwind since that highlight reel catch, with some remarkable highs and some rough lows. He became a roster regular following the 2018 season, appearing in 48 games from 2019-2021. He made a name for himself as a player that shined when given an opportunity, hauling in 63 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns over that three year span. The Colts rewarded Alie-Cox with a crisp three year extension, following the retirement of Jack Doyle, and he appeared poised to be the team's top player at the position heading into 2022.
Unfortunately, Alie-Cox's play as a pass catcher never surpassed that promising potential he showed in that three year stretch. He took a big step back as a pass catcher in recent seasons, only managing to haul in 32 receptions for 350 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons. His role has diminished a bit as well, leading to more snaps for players like Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree in 2023.
Despite his drop-off in play in recent seasons and his stagnated development, Alie-Cox remains an unbreakable roster player on the Colts. He is tied with both Luke Rhodes and Grover Stewart for second-longest tenured player on the roster and he is tied for fourth oldest among players expected to make the roster. The Colts have brought in worthy challengers to knock him off of the roster, but Alie-Cox simply can't be supplanted for this team.
So what makes this 30 year old tight end that has seemingly hit his peak so appealing for a team that is dedicated to youth and explosiveness? Let's dive into what makes Alie-Cox so appealing for not only the Colts, but also for Shane Steichen as an offensive mind.
A Good Blocker is Hard to Find
Alie-Cox is a fascinating prospect to look back on, as most college basketball to NFL tight end stories involve the player becoming a receiving threat at the position. Players like Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates, and Julius Thomas made this transition full of flash and receiving production. Alie-Cox, however, has always been a stronger blocker than receiver in the NFL.
Standing at a massive 6'5" 267 pounds with insane strength, the Colts have used Alie-Cox as an extra offensive lineman in their run game for over half a decade now at this point. He has consistently graded out as an above average blocker (according to Pro Football Focus), and his impact in that aspect of the game is immeasureable.
In an NFL that has evolved to a passing-dominated league with more and more move tight ends, it's difficult to find a blocking tight end with the size, the strength, and the versatility that Alie-Cox has. The team has tried at times to bring in similar molds of players (Hale Hentges and Trevon Wesco had their shots), but nobody has been able to usurp the play that Alie-Cox has given the Colts.
Even a coach like Shane Steichen, a playcaller that lives in shotgun and spreads the field out, understands the value of a blocking tight end quite well. Steichen did lean on players like Granson and Ogletree more than Alie-Cox last year, but he found value in the veteran when it came to the run game. Alie-Cox was a massive part of what the Colts liked to do on the ground, and he offered an abundance of versatility for the Colts to utilize.
Alie-Cox was used on trap/wham/split zone concepts to wash out aggressive defensive lineman, used on typical inside zone run plays as an added presence on the end of the line, and even used on outside run plays to reach defenders that typical linemen would struggle with. He brought value on the ground last season, and Steichen recognized that early in his tenure as head coach.
Much Ado About Mo
The other aspect about Alie-Cox, that is seemingly ignored by his detractors, is how much this team trusts the veteran. Maybe some of that trust is a bit misplaced, but he did step up when called upon last year. In the NFL, impact plays that decide the result of a game are often called "high-leverage situations."
Alie-Cox, despite only catching 14 total passes last season, was the recipient in three high-leverage situations, along with two other explosive plays that resulted in touchdowns. He was the only target on a massive fourth down conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the main target on a two-point conversion that gave the Colts a chance to comeback against the Houston Texans in week 18, and the receiver on a fourth and goal touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On top of those three massive plays, Alie-Cox also hauled in long scores against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams last season. He may have declined as a pass catcher, and he doesn't offer the explosiveness that others offer at the position, but there is no denying the trust the Colts have in the veteran when the game matters most. Steichen dialed up plays for the massive blocking tight end and, to Alie-Cox's credit, he made that trust count.
The Bottom Line
Mo Alie-Cox is far from a perfect player in the NFL and it is fair to say that he is overpaid relative to the other players at his position. He doesn't offer the upside at receiver that others bring and his lack of athleticism is evident when he takes the field with other weapons at the Colts' disposal. All of those things are true, and yet, this 30 year old player seems to forever be stuck at the top of the Colts' depth chart.
The reason for that stability is the Alie-Cox offers two traits that are insanely hard to find at tight end nowadays. He is a good, versatile run blocker and he is a trustworthy player when called upon in high leverage situations. Shane Steichen is a smart coach that knows how to get the best out of players, and he especially can see why those two traits make Alie-Cox an uncuttable asset in the offseason.
In an ideal world, the Colts can find a younger and cheaper player to take Alie-Cox's role on the roster. Until that actually happens though, Alie-Cox will remain on the Colts as he's always been. He is the fourth longest tenured player on the team, and there is no reason to expect that to change come cutdowns this offseason.
