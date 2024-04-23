ESPN Colts Mock Draft: Biggest Need vs. Best Value
In just a couple of days, the Indianapolis Colts will begin the 2024 NFL Draft and decide on the players to help build their future. Along with every draft, there are mocks, predictions, and forecastings from the experts. In a recent article from Jordan Reid and Matt Miller of ESPN, the duo takes a unique perspective by debating each team's biggest need (Reid) versus the best value (Miller). In their entry for the Colts, there are selections of logic and lunacy.
Reid's pick that fills a big need: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Colts spent three draft picks at cornerback last year -- JuJu Brents, Darius Rush (waived) and Jaylon Jones -- but none of them show the upside of Arnold. After a five-interception final college season, he's an effortless mover who can play either in the slot or on the perimeter early in his career.
Miller's pick that gets best value: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Murphy, ranked No. 13 on my board, would slide into an ideal spot with the Colts where he can rock next to DeForest Buckner. I see great first-step quickness, and he can be a three-down player.
For Reid's pick of Terrion Arnold, this makes perfect sense for what Indianapolis needs. Outside of wide receiver, cornerback is the next largest hole to add talent to on the Colts' roster. Recently re-signed veteran corner Kenny Moore II can use Arnold's day-one starting potential immediately. Also, JuJu Brents will accompany Arnold as one of the outside defensive backs and might develop quicker with a player like Arnold on the defense.
However, it's Miller's value pick that is a head-scratcher. To say that a defensive tackle, albeit a fantastic one, is even on Indy's radar in the first round of the draft is madness. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart recently re-signed for three years, and newly acquired interior defender Raekwon Davis will be the rotational piece with Stewart and DeForest Buckner. Indy even kept Taven Bryan for another season on a one-year deal, adding even more competition to a position that is led by Stewart and Buckner. Indy simply isn't going to select Byron Murphy II with so many other needs on the roster. There's a better chance of the Colts trading back into the later part of the first round than selecting Murphy, even if he's the best available player at the 15th spot.
The Colts draft for 2024 is going to be an important one. With roster spots that need help like wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and line depth, where will Indianapolis focus their attention? Will there be a blockbuster trade up or back? It's all possible with how many different scenarios can play out. We'll see what Chris Ballard has cooked up for Thursday night and on.
