Colts Mock Draft Roundup: Four Names, Only One Tight End
We're a mere 12 days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and while tight end is still the odds-on favorite choice for the Indianapolis Colts to address first, mock drafters across the web have been willing to bend a bit recently and slot different players to them with the 14th overall pick.
This week's Mock Draft Roundup features just one tight end and three other defensive players for the Colts' first-round selection.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
"Even after signing Charvarius Ward, the Colts aren’t done adding to the cornerback position. Drafting Johnson here would be a huge get for the Colts. He has true No. 1 cornerback upside and would turn a glaring roster weakness into a position of strength for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo." -- Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
"The Colts had arguably the NFL's worst tight end production last season, with their group combining for 39 catches, 467 yards and two TDs. They also lost Kylen Granson (Eagles) and Mo Alie-Cox (unsigned) and haven't addressed the position. In an enormous make-or-break year for Anthony Richardson (and/or possibly Daniel Jones), Indy has to get more playmakers in its offense. Loveland has the seam-stretching ability to make plays down the field, and he has the 6-foot-6 size to post up in the red zone. Receiver is the other position that stands out, but I went with Loveland as the better value (No. 11 on my board). Here's an interesting note from ESPN Research off that decision: This would be the first time since 2006 that multiple running backs and multiple tight ends were selected before a second wide receiver went off the board."
2-round mock draft -- Rd 2: IOL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona -- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
"Indianapolis' interior defensive line is getting older and the unit has been hampered by injuries, suspensions over the past few years. Walter Nolen gives the Colts a penetrating 3-technique to be a foundational piece of the defense alongside Laiatu Latu." -- Josh Edwards CBS Sports
LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
"The Colts are happy to add an explosive hybrid front seven player to their defense. They need a talent like Walker up front."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: TE Mason Taylor, LSU | Rd 3: IOL Miles Frazier, LSU | Rd 4: IOL Jared Wilson, Georgia | Rd 5 (trade): QB Quinn Ewers, Texas | Rd 6: RB Brashard Smith, SMU | Rd 7 (trade): WR Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech | Rd 7: ED Ethan Downs, Oklahoma -- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports