Moore: Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft Post-NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books as over 300 prospects traveled to Indianapolis to participate in medical exams, interviews, and on-field workouts ahead of the NFL draft.
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that takes great stock in the combine. General manager Chris Ballard has always placed a premium on top-tier athletic prospects with high-end traits. The combine is the perfect place for prospects to put their athletic prowess on display.
After missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, the Colts have plenty of holes on both sides of the ball. While free agency will certainly impact who Indy looks to add in April, it is time to look at our first Colts 2025 mock draft with the combine in the rearview mirror.
Round 1, Pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts tight end room had the worst production in the NFL a season ago. A year after the Colts tried their best to trade up for Brock Bowers, they get their blue chip tight end in Tyler Warren. The 2024 Mackey Award winner is a force in the passing game who can play in-line and impact the running game with his blocking prowess.
Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned this week the Colts would love to have a tight end that can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that and would give Anthony Richardson a security blanket he can rely on over the middle of the field.
Round 2, Pick 45: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame
New Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defenses have been at their best when a ballhawking safety mans the deep middle of the field. The Colts get their deep safety in All-American Xavier Watts.
Watts has a tremendous nose for the ball with 13 career interceptions and is known for his instincts and high football IQ. Watts gives the Colts a playmaker in the backend of their secondary to usher in a new era on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 3, Pick 92: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
TRADE: Colts send the No.81 (third round) pick to the New York Jets for No.92 (third round) and No.146 (fifth round) picks.
It would not be a Colts' draft without a trade-back. Ballard makes a deal with the Jets and new general manager Darren Mougey to fall back 11 spots in the third round and collect an extra fifth-round pick. Even with the trade back, the Colts get an impact player.
Darien Porter is an incredibly athletic cornerback (9.99 RAS) with plenty of potential. At nearly 6-3 and 195 pounds, Porter is a big, physical player with the speed (4.30 40-yard dash) to stick with any receiver.
While Porter is an older prospect at 24 years old, he has only played cornerback for three years and would be a moldable ball of clay for new secondary coaches Chris Hewitt and Jerome Henderson. Porter could contribute on special teams right away while developing into a potential starter for the Colts' defense.
Round 4, Pick 116: CJ West, DT, Indiana
The Colts need help behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the defensive line. Why not stay in-state and grab the high motor of CJ West from Indiana?
West is a high-level athlete (9.16 RAS) who clogs the middle against the run and offers upside as a pass rusher. With Raekwon Davis performing poorly last season, West would slot in as the backup nose tackle to Stewart and provide solid depth to the defensive line.
Round 5, Pick 146: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Ballard talked at the combine about the depth of the offensive line class, especially in the middle rounds. The Colts get in on the fun by adding depth at tackle with Chase Lundt.
Lundt is a very experienced lineman with over 3,000 college snaps. He is a mover in the run game and offers tackle-guard flexibility. A taller tackle with short arms fits what the Colts have drafted previously, and Lundt would help add depth to a Colts' offensive line that could be in the midst of a transition.
Round 5, Pick 152: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF
The Colts missed having a capable RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor last season. That changes with the addition of RJ Harvey Jr.
Harvey is another high-level athlete (8.41 RAS) with great speed and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Harvey was highly productive in college and has the explosiveness the Colts covet. His pass protection is a work in progress, but Harvey is more than capable of handling the load if Taylor has to miss time.
Round 6, Pick 191: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
With the likely departure of E.J. Speed in free agency, the Colts will be in the linebacker market this offseason. While taking a linebacker this late in the draft may not be ideal, it seems the Colts may go with a veteran option to battle with Jaylon Carlies for the starting WILL spot. That said, adding a linebacker like Jack Kiser would raise the floor of the room.
Kiser is smaller and not as long as the linebackers the Colts usually draft, but he is a multi-time team captain at Notre Dame who excels in coverage. Kiser can also get after the quarterback as a blitzer with 6.0 sacks over the past three seasons. Kiser adds special teams help immediately, and with his high football IQ, provides depth at all three linebacker spots on the Colts' defense.
Round 7, Pick 234: Joe Huber, IOL, Wisconsin
The Colts end the draft by double dipping on the offensive line. Joe Huber is another lineman with position versatility who can play guard and center, much like his former Wisconsin teammate and current Colt Tanor Bortolini.
Huber is an athletic lineman (8.84 RAS) who excels in a zone-blocking scheme with his hand usage and ability to mirror defenders. Huber, like Lundt, adds solid depth to the Colts' offensive line and could be the first player off the bench on the interior if an injury occurs up front.
