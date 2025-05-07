Colts Moves Provide Reason for Optimism
The Indianapolis Colts needed to address certain areas of their defense after concluding the 2024 season with a boring 8-9 record. While the offense struggled at times with the quarterback combination of Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco, the defense was as inconsistent as could be.
Chris Ballard decided to help new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by signing two big-time free agents: cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. CBS Sports believes this is a reason for optimism regarding the secondary, which wasn't the best last year.
Here's what Tyler Sullivan had to say about Indy's defensive secondary improving.
"Even with questions surrounding the quarterback position, this was a key area to address over the offseason, and they were able to fetch a couple of big names. In free agency, the Colts landed safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Their injection into the secondary should raise the floor of the overall defense, making life less difficult for whoever is under center."
Starting with Ward, the former Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers defender didn't look his best in 2024. However, if the Colts can harness what Ward did in 2023, then he will be one of the most dynamic players on Anarumo's defense.
That year, Ward was fantastic, playing all 17 games while hauling in five picks (returning one for a touchdown), securing 72 tackles (two for loss), and a league-leading 23 passes defended. In short, Ward can immediately elevate Anarumo's secondary and will join names like Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones in the cornerback room.
As for Bynum, he has looked better every year in the NFL and had arguably his top season last year with the Minnesota Vikings. Bynum grabbed three picks, 10 passes defended (career-highs), and 96 tackles.
The Colts, having Ward and Bynum, are welcome additions to a defense that has solid contributors like defensive ends Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye, along with interior names like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
However, names like linebacker Zaire Franklin and safety Nick Cross also highlight a Colts defense that can make a big jump in efficiency for the 2025 campaign. If Indianapolis wants to impress and win more games, the defense must play better.
Now that Indianapolis has Anarumo at the helm, it's intriguing to think about how he'll use the new weapons in Ward and Bynum. It's also a big positive that Anarumo moves around his scheme and adjusts to opposing offensive tendencies.
Ward and Bynum will boost Indy's chances of kicking the bad habit of mediocre football in 2025. Steichen's first two years haven't been impressive, and neither has the defense, so this is one area to take care of, giving the organization the ability to focus on the quarterback situation with Richardson and Daniel Jones.
We'll see what kind of season Ward and Bynum can have in a new city, with a new coordinator, and a new team.
