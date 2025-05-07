Colts' Defensive Unit in Rough Territory
The Indianapolis Colts added veteran defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to the coaching staff after allowing former coach Gus Bradley to walk after his contract with the franchise expired this year. Given Anarumo's style and track record, the hopes for Indy's defense are high.
This is especially true after signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum in the offseason to bolster the defense for Anarumo's debut year, calling the shots for the stop troops. Indianapolis also selected defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, cornerback Justin Walley, defensive tackle Tim Smith, and safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler through the 2025 NFL draft.
However, despite these additions, and names like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, as well as defensive end Laiatu Latu on the defense, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport doesn't think Indy's defense is that intimidating in his recent rankings of all 32 NFL units.
The Colts find themselves at a mediocre 26th spot, with plenty to improve upon according to Davenport.
"There’s room for improvement in Indianapolis, but we’ll need to see it to believe it."
Davenport's breakdown features saying that Latu's rookie year was a 'disappointment,' Kwity Paye's lack of generating quarterback pressures, and discussing Franklin's issues with missed tackles.
Indianapolis must prove that the additions above can make a true impact, as Davenport is going off the up-and-down performance from the Colts' defense in 2024. Under Bradley, Indianapolis allowed sub-par offenses to march down the field and score, especially through the air.
The defense lacked quarterback pressure as a team, with former edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo (Chicago Bears) leading the squad with 42, with Latu close behind in second with 38. Indianapolis will need to generate more against opposing field generals to have a higher success rate against the pass.
The good news is that Anarumo's approach is far more diverse than Bradley's. Bradley's game plan featured a static approach with little adjustments, while Anarumo will continue rotating looks to fool signal-callers into mistakes and confusion operating with the football.
While the offense and Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) can always improve under Shane Steichen's tutelage, the defense can't allow the pitfalls they did last year. In the fast-paced NFL, any offense can score what they want and still be on a frenetic pace if their defensive counterparts can't hold up their end of the bargain.
The Colts' main storyline will be the quarterback battle between Richardson and Jones, and with great reason: it's the most important position in football and has the most pressure to succeed and help Indianapolis jump over the 10-win hump.
But the defense can also improve and not have roller coaster showings week in and week out. More consistency is key to help Anarumo hit the ground running in his first season with Indy after spending the last six seasons leading the Cincinnati Bengals' defense.
The Colts made adjustments and additions to try to improve their defense. It's also fair that Anarumo probably argued for acquiring players like Ward, Bynum, and Walley. Anarumo needs all the assets he can get to give Indianapolis the best defensive approach possible for the 2025 campaign and climb the rankings from Bleacher Report.
