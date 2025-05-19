Colts Must Be Ready for Dolphins' Do-It-All Talent
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 schedule is official, and the Circle City team will start the campaign against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in week one on September 7th. While the Dolphins are known for offensive weapons like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, running back De'Von Achane can get forgotten behind such prolific talent.
However, make no mistake, he's a gamer who is a Swiss Army Knife-type of name that helps propel Miami's offense, and he's ready to have a big 2025 season with Indianapolis at the expense in week one.
Achane was quoted discussing his 2024 season, saying, "Going back and watching the year and the cut ups, I feel like I left a lot of yards on the table."
Achane didn't have a bad season, compiling 907 rushing yards on 203 attempts and six rushing scores. He was also a factor in the receiving game with an impressive 78 catches for 592 receiving yards and six more scores. An overlooked stat was his efficiency as a pass-catcher, hauling in a fantastic 89.7 percent of his targets.
Indianapolis kept Achane in check when they faced him in 2024 during their week 7 tilt, allowing 77 rushing yards and only eight receiving yards. However, the Dolphins had a disastrous quarterback situation with Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle commanding the offense, grossly lowering what Mike McDaniel could do with his play calls. Indy went on to win narrowly by a score of 16-10.
Indianapolis must account for plenty of threats from Miami's offense, with Achane ready to fire away in week one on the road alongside Hill, Waddle, and tight end Jonnu Smith. As for Indy, new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have his hands full in his first game commanding the Colts' stop troops when he faces McDaniel and Tagovailoa.
We'll see if the veteran coordinator can keep Miami's high-powered attack in check, as well as Achane's running/receiving ability out of the Dolphins backfield.
